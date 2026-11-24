How Much Should You Actually Spend On Granite Countertops
With all the effort you put into picking the perfect color and style of granite for your kitchen countertops, it's worth doing a bit of research to make sure you're getting the best bang for your buck. Underpaying may lead to lower-quality material, but overpaying may put you way out of budget on a product that didn't necessarily need to cost an arm and a leg. We spoke to Craig Gritzen, founder and principal designer at Curated Style Collective, who told us that "the cost of granite can vary depending on factors including slab thickness, veining, project size, stone rarity, and availability."
Other things like "local market conditions, the supplier, and where the stone is sourced," can also affect the cost per square foot, according to Gritzen. When it comes to the actual pricing, Gritzen advises that "a reasonable budget homeowners could expect to pay is $30 to $50 per square foot in material cost for more common slabs, around $65 to $85 for mid-priced slabs, and over $100+ per square foot for rarer or exotic stones."
He also said it's important to note that "these ranges can vary depending on the particular stone and the supplier." Because of that, he recommends "comparing slabs and considering stone remnants for smaller projects as a cost-savings strategy." Plus, it never hurts to take a look at these other granite countertop mistakes to avoid at all costs before shopping.
Labor and space can affect how much you spend
Now that you've got the cost of materials situated, it's time to consider the cost of labor, which is a whole different ball game. "The cost of labor can vary dramatically and depends on the project scope, access to the installation space, and existing project conditions," Gritzen says. "A reasonable planning budget for fabrication and installation can run approximately $30 to $65 per square foot, although simpler projects can cost less and complicated projects may cost more," he explains, adding that "most fabrication and installations typically include measuring, cutting, shaping, and finishing the stone, along with transportation and installation."
That labor and material cost is also going to vary greatly depending on the size of the space you plan on installing it in. "If the space requires angled corners, has unusual dimensions, or the design has curves and detailed edge profiles, the price for fabrication and amount of materials can be higher than a straightforward installation," Gritzen says. That's just one of the disadvantages of granite countertops to consider.
Usually, though, "fabricators take into consideration squareness of the walls, seam placement, slab dimensions, and other constraints when determining labor and material amounts," so you'll typically know the total cost upfront. Gritzen also notes that "complexity is a hidden cost that most homeowners overlook," so he recommends that "homeowners discuss the specifics with the fabricator and installers."
How much should homeowners expect to spend on maintenance?
"Granite doesn't necessarily need annual sealing, but some stones could benefit from it," Gritzen explains. He went on to say that DIY-ing the maintenance can save a homeowner money because "an off-the-shelf sealer can range from $30 to $50, and professional services can cost approximately $200 to $300 per treatment depending on size." When it comes to routine cleaning and occasional maintenance, Gritzen says that "homeowners reasonably can budget $25 to $75 per year, although costs will be lower depending on size and if sealing is necessary."
That maintenance doesn't have to be the fanciest setup in the world, either, according to Gritzen. "Granite cleaners are relatively inexpensive, and I recommend these over DIY or general cleaning products," he says. "In some cases, mild dish soap and sponge might be appropriate," he adds. Before taking any measures with a professional company or on their own, Gritzen recommends that "homeowners should consult with the fabricator to understand the cleaning and maintenance requirements of their selected stone," so that all that time and energy isn't for naught.