With all the effort you put into picking the perfect color and style of granite for your kitchen countertops, it's worth doing a bit of research to make sure you're getting the best bang for your buck. Underpaying may lead to lower-quality material, but overpaying may put you way out of budget on a product that didn't necessarily need to cost an arm and a leg. We spoke to Craig Gritzen, founder and principal designer at Curated Style Collective, who told us that "the cost of granite can vary depending on factors including slab thickness, veining, project size, stone rarity, and availability."

Other things like "local market conditions, the supplier, and where the stone is sourced," can also affect the cost per square foot, according to Gritzen. When it comes to the actual pricing, Gritzen advises that "a reasonable budget homeowners could expect to pay is $30 to $50 per square foot in material cost for more common slabs, around $65 to $85 for mid-priced slabs, and over $100+ per square foot for rarer or exotic stones."

He also said it's important to note that "these ranges can vary depending on the particular stone and the supplier." Because of that, he recommends "comparing slabs and considering stone remnants for smaller projects as a cost-savings strategy." Plus, it never hurts to take a look at these other granite countertop mistakes to avoid at all costs before shopping.