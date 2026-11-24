Hands up if you've had this happen: You splurge on a container of berries, pop them in the fridge, and when you return to the berries a few days later, they're spoiled, looking fuzzy or shriveled. What's the deal? Tasting Table enlisted expert Kantha Shelke, PhD — a certified food scientist, founder of research firm Corvus Blue, author, and senior lecturer at Johns Hopkins University — to get to the bottom of the berry disappointment.

"The frustration is real, but the berry has not become more susceptible to spoilage. It may be that our expectations have gotten longer," said Shelke. She pointed to availability. The fruit was once consumed seasonally; now it's shipped in from around the world to be available year-round. "The berry's shelf-life clock started ticking the moment it was picked. Every hour it spends in warmth, on a loading dock, in a shopper's car trunk, on the kitchen counter, it is shaving off days of its shelf life."

Basically, berries aren't spoiling faster these days; it just seems like they are because the farm-to-table timeframe is much longer than we may realize. To extend shelf life, berries are a fruit always worth buying from the farmers market.