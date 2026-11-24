Why Your Berries Seem To Spoil Faster These Days, According To An Expert
Hands up if you've had this happen: You splurge on a container of berries, pop them in the fridge, and when you return to the berries a few days later, they're spoiled, looking fuzzy or shriveled. What's the deal? Tasting Table enlisted expert Kantha Shelke, PhD — a certified food scientist, founder of research firm Corvus Blue, author, and senior lecturer at Johns Hopkins University — to get to the bottom of the berry disappointment.
"The frustration is real, but the berry has not become more susceptible to spoilage. It may be that our expectations have gotten longer," said Shelke. She pointed to availability. The fruit was once consumed seasonally; now it's shipped in from around the world to be available year-round. "The berry's shelf-life clock started ticking the moment it was picked. Every hour it spends in warmth, on a loading dock, in a shopper's car trunk, on the kitchen counter, it is shaving off days of its shelf life."
Basically, berries aren't spoiling faster these days; it just seems like they are because the farm-to-table timeframe is much longer than we may realize. To extend shelf life, berries are a fruit always worth buying from the farmers market.
More to consider about berry spoilage and how to prevent it
Kantha Shelke shared several things that extend berries' shelf lives these days — from better packaging to firmer varieties like the Envoy blueberry. But some practices may be messing with the fruit. For example, harvesting by machine is less gentle than hand-picking and can lead to bruising. "That becomes an entry point for mold ... and gray mold has become resistant to many of the fungicides growers once relied on," said Shelke.
So what's the fix? You can pick around a carton of berries when one or two are moldy, but buying fresh and local should improve the shelf life. "Berries from the backyard or farmers' market skip days of travel, and because they are picked at peak ripeness, also taste better," explained Shelke. If you do source them at the grocery store, do this two-second freshness check and plan to use, freeze, or eat them within a few days to a week of purchase.
Also, consider the berries you choose. Strawberries are the most prone to spoilage, while blueberries are hardier than softer raspberries and blackberries. Fresh blueberries tend to last in the fridge for 10 to 14 days, while blackberries and raspberries last five to seven days, and strawberries can develop mold in just a few days.