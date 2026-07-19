The One Fruit That's Always Worth Buying At A Farmers Market

The reason why local berries are so much better at farmers markets is because large-scale distributors rely on a rotating series of growing regions to make sure berries are available nationwide year round. So when berries are out of season in your area they may be coming from Georgia, Washington, Mexico, or Peru. That means they've most likely been harvested before being ripe, and have been on the shelf and in shipment for days before you bought them.

We also asked McCarthy for her favorite ways to use these berries. "One of my favorite ways to enjoy blueberries is simply tossed into a salad with fresh basil, creamy goat cheese, toasted pecans, and a light lemon vinaigrette," she says. "Blueberries are also fantastic in overnight coconut chia pudding, or I may freeze them for smoothies, but the freshest berries rarely make it that far — I put them in my yogurt in the a.m. and snack on them throughout the day."

There are a few other types of produce that really stand out at summer farmers markets. Tomatoes are the other classic example, for much the same reason that farmers market berries are so much better, as supermarkets prize durability over taste, and pick tomatoes long before they ripen so they can be shipped around the country. Ditto stone fruits like peaches and plums, which will be much sweeter than what you're used to.