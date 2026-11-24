With Ice Cream, Milk, And A Blender, You Can Turn Costco's Pumpkin Pie Into A New Sweet Treat Just In Time For Thanksgiving
Costco's pumpkin pies have been noted as tasting as good as homemade, but the treats offer much more than a simple slice of a classic recipe. The pies can be transformed into the ultimate party dessert and also reimagined as a velvety smooth milkshake should you find yourself with leftovers during the holiday season. Tossing a piece of pie into a blender with ice cream and milk (or the milk alternative of your choice) will lead to a pumpkin pie milkshake that can cozy up nicely to the rest of your holiday festivities.
Instead of having to rummage around your kitchen for individual ingredients to make a pumpkin pie milkshake from scratch, store-bought pie provides an easy shortcut for the treat. While you can use any pumpkin pie, Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie is a favorite that's made with a simple crust and filling of pumpkin, sugar, eggs. "As a pumpkin pie connoisseur myself, Costco has the best pumpkin pie ever," wrote one fan on Instagram.
Using our old-fashioned vanilla milkshake recipe as a base, blended shakes can be easily customized with extra ice cream for a creamier texture, or an extra pinch of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice to emphasize the flavors of the season. "Life changing so good!" wrote one user on Facebook of the result.
Turn a store-bought dessert into a creamy treat
Once blended, pumpkin pie milkshakes can be topped with homemade honey whipped cream and a sprinkle of crushed graham crackers. You can also get creative with the toppings in your homemade milkshake. Consider adding chopped pieces of chocolate sandwich cookies, a Nutella drizzle, or shavings of your favorite chocolate bar. Even crumbles of the pie itself can be used as a final flourish.
For an adult upgrade, a splash of bourbon or Kahlúa can add a boozy element to the recipe. Instead, for PSL lovers, a shot of espresso can turn this nostalgic beverage into a new holiday favorite. For even more decadence, drizzles of caramel or chocolate sauce can send this recipe into dessert category.
Costco's 58-ounce pies are sold for under $7, so you may want to pick up an extra during your next shopping trip to ensure you have what you need when cravings strike. Even if the pie isn't devoured at dinner, you have plenty of other opportunities to put the leftovers to good use.