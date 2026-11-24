Costco's pumpkin pies have been noted as tasting as good as homemade, but the treats offer much more than a simple slice of a classic recipe. The pies can be transformed into the ultimate party dessert and also reimagined as a velvety smooth milkshake should you find yourself with leftovers during the holiday season. Tossing a piece of pie into a blender with ice cream and milk (or the milk alternative of your choice) will lead to a pumpkin pie milkshake that can cozy up nicely to the rest of your holiday festivities.

Instead of having to rummage around your kitchen for individual ingredients to make a pumpkin pie milkshake from scratch, store-bought pie provides an easy shortcut for the treat. While you can use any pumpkin pie, Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie is a favorite that's made with a simple crust and filling of pumpkin, sugar, eggs. "As a pumpkin pie connoisseur myself, Costco has the best pumpkin pie ever," wrote one fan on Instagram.

Using our old-fashioned vanilla milkshake recipe as a base, blended shakes can be easily customized with extra ice cream for a creamier texture, or an extra pinch of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice to emphasize the flavors of the season. "Life changing so good!" wrote one user on Facebook of the result.