Forget The Thrift Store: Look For These Quirky Kitchen Storage Bins We Found Hiding At Ikea (For Under $8)
Ikea's selection is not limited to minimalist Scandinavian design. Among the affordable Ikea finds that make kitchen organization easy, you'll also spot some quirky items that are as fun to display as they are to use. Take, for example, the adorable Grejsimojs storage bin that costs just $7.99.
Shaped like a sitting cat, this item is definitely meant to be shown off; it instantly catches the eye. It comes with a lid that has pointed ears on top, which are really handy for lifting it. It also has a locking mechanism. If you have a color preference, the Grejsimojs storage cat is available in black and white or fox-like orange and white. By the way, you won't find this item in the kitchen section because it's actually part of the kids' collection. A fun thing about Ikea is the versatility of the items; even simple pet bowls can be transformed into smart and stylish countertop storage.
Made of 50% recycled durable plastic, the Grejsimojs cat offers a solid amount of storage, and its visual appeal can aesthetically hide certain eyesores from your kitchen counter — coffee pods, medicines, wrapped snacks, etc. It's definitely wise to fill it with non-messy items, though, as it can't be put in the dishwasher and should only be cleaned with a mild soapy solution, per Ikea's instructions.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
The Grejsimojs cat-shaped storage is full of possibilities, but some have issues with the lid
Much like the adorable Ikea Vinterfint reindeer cookie jar that won't waste countertop space during the holidays, the Grejsimojs bins are a big hit with the shoppers, boasting over 700 five-star reviews at the time of writing. "Great shape and size. Have snacks for work in mine," writes one customer on Ikea's website. "This is just the coolest thing, a good size to keep things stashed on the kitchen counter. We added eyes a nose and mouth to make it look like our real cow cat," shared another customer. Several people reported that they're using their Grejsimojs to safekeep pet treats away from the hungry paws of their four-legged companions.
One frequent complaint, however, has to do with the locking mechanism of the lid. When the cat is facing forward, the lid is unlocked; when the cat is facing either left or right, the lid is locked. Some don't like this feature, and many are initially confused by it, as they expect the locked lid to be facing forward, not sideways. Customers have also pointed out that locking and unlocking the lid requires the use of both hands, which might sometimes proves a bit inconvenient. Just keep that in mind before purchasing the quirky storage bin.