Ikea's selection is not limited to minimalist Scandinavian design. Among the affordable Ikea finds that make kitchen organization easy, you'll also spot some quirky items that are as fun to display as they are to use. Take, for example, the adorable Grejsimojs storage bin that costs just $7.99.

Shaped like a sitting cat, this item is definitely meant to be shown off; it instantly catches the eye. It comes with a lid that has pointed ears on top, which are really handy for lifting it. It also has a locking mechanism. If you have a color preference, the Grejsimojs storage cat is available in black and white or fox-like orange and white. By the way, you won't find this item in the kitchen section because it's actually part of the kids' collection. A fun thing about Ikea is the versatility of the items; even simple pet bowls can be transformed into smart and stylish countertop storage.

Made of 50% recycled durable plastic, the Grejsimojs cat offers a solid amount of storage, and its visual appeal can aesthetically hide certain eyesores from your kitchen counter — coffee pods, medicines, wrapped snacks, etc. It's definitely wise to fill it with non-messy items, though, as it can't be put in the dishwasher and should only be cleaned with a mild soapy solution, per Ikea's instructions.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.