Nothing is more nostalgic than tomato soup and grilled cheese. It's hearty, comforting, and brings you right back to childhood with its classic flavor. Now that you're grown up, you might crave ways to elevate this simple dinner. Enter the tomato soup and grilled cheese lasagna, aka the perfect weeknight dinner that's warm, filling, and certainly hits the spot.

Just like lasagna, this dish involves lots of layers. But instead of pasta, beef, tomato sauce, and ricotta cheese, it's made with slices of toasted (and de-crusted) white bread, American cheese slices, parmesan, and a can of tomato soup. After creating several layers of each ingredient in a baking dish, you can top it with shredded mozzarella cheese and bake until it's bubbly and lightly browned on top.

The result? A casserole-style meal with the elements of a truly beloved comfort meal. While the bread soaks up the savory soup to make it soft and moist, the melted cheese creates a rich, gooey flavor and texture that's hard to resist.