Make Canned Tomato Soup The Star Of Dinner By Toasting It With Bread And Cheese
Nothing is more nostalgic than tomato soup and grilled cheese. It's hearty, comforting, and brings you right back to childhood with its classic flavor. Now that you're grown up, you might crave ways to elevate this simple dinner. Enter the tomato soup and grilled cheese lasagna, aka the perfect weeknight dinner that's warm, filling, and certainly hits the spot.
Just like lasagna, this dish involves lots of layers. But instead of pasta, beef, tomato sauce, and ricotta cheese, it's made with slices of toasted (and de-crusted) white bread, American cheese slices, parmesan, and a can of tomato soup. After creating several layers of each ingredient in a baking dish, you can top it with shredded mozzarella cheese and bake until it's bubbly and lightly browned on top.
The result? A casserole-style meal with the elements of a truly beloved comfort meal. While the bread soaks up the savory soup to make it soft and moist, the melted cheese creates a rich, gooey flavor and texture that's hard to resist.
How to serve and store tomato soup and grilled cheese lasagna
It's tempting to dig into this tomato soup-grilled cheese bake right away. But like with lasagna, we recommend letting it cool for a few minutes so the layers have time to set. In the meantime, sprinkle it with black pepper or red pepper flakes for spice, or top it with dried parsley for an Italian flair. Or serve it with more parmesan on top for a sharp cheese finish. Lastly, enjoy it alongside one of our 28 salad recipes that pair well with Italian food.
Serving is one thing, but storing this dish might be a little trickier. The bread can get soggy quickly, especially if left in the fridge too long. Avoid that by enjoying the dish shortly after baking it. And if you do stow it in the fridge, eat it as a same-day snack, not for dinner a week later. After all, it's so easy to assemble and bake that meal prepping isn't necessary.