9 Little Debbie Snacks That Have Earned Their Fan-Favorite Status
Sure, a high-end, local bakery is probably the best place to go when you want a top-notch pastry, cake, or other sweet baked goods. But sometimes you want to indulge in an iconic American grocery store snack cake. It's not just the fact that these snacks are generally cheaper than their homemade or bakery-made counterparts — they can also evoke a sense of nostalgia that you can't get from even the most gourmet of treats. And although there are plenty of snack pastry brands out there to choose from, Little Debbie might be one of the most iconic, with heavy hitters like Cosmic Brownies and Swiss Rolls in its lineup.
We're taking a closer look at the Little Debbie snacks that have earned their fan-favorite status over the years, according to the customers who love them. Of course, everyone has different preferences when it comes to these sorts of snacks, but there are some product names that we see time and time again in forums discussing Little Debbie snacks and snack cakes. If you've partaken in plenty of Little Debbie treats in your time, then chances are that you've tried a good portion of these snacks for yourself. And if you haven't gotten the chance to give them a try yet? Let this be your sign to snag some the next time you're at the grocery store. Oh, and don't forget to check out the brand's best-selling snacks.
Christmas Tree Cakes
Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes obviously aren't available year-round, but when they finally appear on store shelves, you know the holiday season is right around the corner. Despite the fact that they're just a seasonal product, they seem to have a loyal fan following from those who can't get enough of the Christmas-themed pastries. These vanilla cakes are shaped like Christmas trees and have a sweet creme filling. They're coated in a semi-solid white frosting decorated with a red frosting stripe and green sprinkles for a treat that looks absolutely festive.
When a Reddit user in r/snacking asked about people's favorite Little Debbie snacks, someone specifically referenced the Christmas Tree Cakes, without even mentioning any of the others they enjoyed. A commenter agreed, typing out, "Yes Christmas tree cakes x5." Others call out the chocolate version of the treat, which might be worth a try if you can manage to find them. Either way, this snack seems like an elite way to celebrate the holiday season.
Swiss Rolls
Among the more recognizable of Little Debbie's treats are the iconic Swiss Rolls. These rolled chocolate cakes are filled with a sweet white creme that creates a decadent texture. The whole treat is encased in a thin layer of fudge that creates the slightest bit of tension when you take a bite. For those who love chocolate, this is clearly one of the best snack cakes Little Debbie offers.
Of course, there are other, similar products out there, but in a Reddit thread where a user asked about the best chocolate Swiss rolls, the Little Debbie name came up again and again. One commenter said that they preferred this brand because the big pack has more rolls. Another echoed that they thought Little Debbie had the best Swiss rolls and added "let's be serious" to indicate just how obvious that answer was to them. And on another thread, a Redditor even said that Little Debbie's Swiss Rolls were their top choice when they wanted to binge eat. It's understandable why some customers find these snack cakes so enjoyable.
Pecan Spinwheels
You might think of Little Debbie as a snack brand that mostly peddles in chocolate- and vanilla-flavored baked goods, but it offers other flavors and snack cake varieties as well. The brand's Pecan Spinwheels are a great example. This Little Debbie offering is a bit different from most, featuring sweet, soft pastries filled with pecans and cinnamon for a warming, comforting snack that can really shine alongside a cup of coffee.
The Reddit user in r/snacking who asked the subreddit what their favorite Little Debbie snacks were declared Pecan Spinwheels as their number one favorite in the brand's entire lineup. This poster seems like a Little Debbie superfan, so that's a pretty major accomplishment for this product. But they aren't the only ones who love this treat. Others mentioned Spinwheels as being among their favorites, while one poster said that they preferred theirs eaten straight from the freezer. Yet another Reddit user wrote that they loved the soft texture in the middle of the pastry. While Pecan Spinwheels may not be as widely seen as some of the other snacks on this list, they still appear to be an absolute favorite amongst Little Debbie lovers on the internet.
Cosmic Brownies
Out of all of the Little Debbie snacks on this list, Cosmic Brownies may just be one of the most iconic. Those little fudgy squares dotted with colorful candies are an absolute lunchbox staple, and the layer of chocolate fudge on top makes them taste surprisingly decadent for a packaged snack. Cosmic Brownies came out back in 1999, so if you're a '90s kid, you probably remember these treats with a sense of nostalgia.
So, it's no wonder so many people still rave about the snack online. It's mentioned in the r/snacking thread where posters discuss their top five favorite Little Debbie snacks. Even though one commenter didn't mention any other treats from the brand, they still referenced Cosmic Brownies as one of their favorites. Another included them in a long list of favorites — but still made sure to mention them first. One Reddit user on a different post said that they were "out of this world," while another fan shared an aesthetic picture of the treat in the r/nostalgia subreddit as a sort of celebration of the snack.
Honey Buns
Of course, homemade honey buns are the absolute best. But if you're choosing a packaged variety, Little Debbie has you covered. These pastries are made with honey and cinnamon for a sweet but simple flavor combo that's easy to love. That soft dough is covered in a thin layer of super-sweet glaze that makes for an extra-decadent treat available at grocery chains and convenience stores. It turns out that there are more than a few Little Debbie Honey Bun lovers out there.
In that same Reddit post about people's top Little Debbie treats, people called out Honey Bun as a favorite. Another Reddit user posted that they ate an entire box of the dessert in one sitting. If that doesn't illustrate just how tasty that person thought these pastries are, then we don't know what does. Many people point out that Little Debbie's take on the snack is their No. 1 choice.
Fudge Rounds
Chocolate lovers, it's time to clock back in to celebrate Little Debbie's Fudge Rounds. This is another chocolate-centric offering, and it's one that seems to be more cookie than cake. Regardless of its form, though, it is one of the most beloved Little Debbie snacks around, at least according to the fans who praise the treat online. Essentially, this snack consists of two chocolate cookies that are filled with a chocolate creme. Little lines of icing adorn the cookies in a pattern to make the snack look even more appetizing.
Multiple posters call out Little Debbie's Fudge Rounds for being especially delicious, while a Reddit user got so excited about a Double Decker Fudge Round from the brand that they decided to post a photo of it in the r/snacking subreddit. And some like a more specialized version of the treat, with one praising the Fudge Round Creme Pies the brand sells.
Oatmeal Creme Pies
Considering the fact that Little Debbie has so many decadent, fudge-covered items in its lineup, you might assume that the brand's Oatmeal Creme Pies wouldn't be among the most popular items it offers. However, that would be an incorrect assumption based on how many people we saw online who love the brand's oatmeal-flavored "pies." These treats are made with two oatmeal cookies that sandwich a sweet white creme in the middle. It's a pretty simple construction, sure, but it's one that's earned the brand a lot of fans.
A Reddit user posted a photo of their Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie wrapper, writing, "These are bomb," while a commenter said that this treat is in their top five Little Debbie snacks. Another Redditor asked whether anyone else had an "unhealthy love" of the brand's creme pies, which was followed by a slew of comments to suggest that they're absolutely not alone. Others think that Oatmeal Creme Pies are the best Little Debbie snack, even though Honey Buns come in a close second. Perhaps these snackers just love the soft texture of the cookies or the sweetness of the creme inside, but regardless, there's no denying how popular these cookie sandwiches are. And if you have some on hand, you can actually make a delicious, no-bake cheesecake or perhaps a mini apple pie with them.
Nutty Buddy
While a lot of Little Debbie's products fall squarely into the snack cake or snack cookie category, the brand's Nutty Buddy offers something a bit different. This wafer-based treat seems more similar to a candy bar than a baked treat, but that doesn't stop it from being one of the brand's most popular offerings. As the name suggests, these bars contain peanut butter, and the whole wafer is covered in a chocolatey coating that helps to break up all that crispiness with a touch of creaminess.
A Reddit user was so enthusiastic about this snack that they posted a picture of the product and said that they'll always be a fan. They were met with lots of comments from others who enjoy the snack just as much as they do. One commenter said that they liked to keep them in the freezer, while another wrote that this was the snack they would get for their girlfriend when they made her mad — apparently, Nutty Buddies are good enough to bring couples back together. A poster in r/Xennials felt nostalgic about the snack, saying that they still taste like they did in their childhood. Others have said that once they grew up, they realized it was the only kind of snack in its category that actually tasted good.
Star Crunch
Little Debbie may not exactly be known for its crispy, crunchy candies, but its Star Crunch cookies are an exception. Fudge and caramel join forces here for a decadent combo that's both rich and super sweet. But all of that sweetness is broken up in the tastiest of ways with crisped rice. When you bite into these cookies, you get a really satisfying crunch that's made a bit creamier by the fudgy coating. Sounds delish, right? Well, there are plenty of Little Debbie fans out there who think so.
One Reddit user posted a picture of Star Crunch cookies and queried, "Need I say more?" Multiple commenters on the post recalled nostalgic stories about how much they enjoyed these treats as kids. Another user made a similar nostalgic post, claiming that Star Crunch was their favorite Little Debbie snack. Other fans even wrote about how excited they would get when they got one of these on their lunch tray at school back in the day. If you grew up eating Star Crunch, perhaps you feel the same way about the treat.
Methodology
I selected these particular Little Debbie snacks based on how often I saw them pop up in Reddit comments about the best treats from the brand. I also searched for feedback on a wide variety of Little Debbie snacks. The varieties that are included on this list are the products that I saw mentioned the most, with many different posters and commenters praising the snacks for their deliciousness or the sense of nostalgia they evoke.