Sure, a high-end, local bakery is probably the best place to go when you want a top-notch pastry, cake, or other sweet baked goods. But sometimes you want to indulge in an iconic American grocery store snack cake. It's not just the fact that these snacks are generally cheaper than their homemade or bakery-made counterparts — they can also evoke a sense of nostalgia that you can't get from even the most gourmet of treats. And although there are plenty of snack pastry brands out there to choose from, Little Debbie might be one of the most iconic, with heavy hitters like Cosmic Brownies and Swiss Rolls in its lineup.

We're taking a closer look at the Little Debbie snacks that have earned their fan-favorite status over the years, according to the customers who love them. Of course, everyone has different preferences when it comes to these sorts of snacks, but there are some product names that we see time and time again in forums discussing Little Debbie snacks and snack cakes. If you've partaken in plenty of Little Debbie treats in your time, then chances are that you've tried a good portion of these snacks for yourself. And if you haven't gotten the chance to give them a try yet? Let this be your sign to snag some the next time you're at the grocery store. Oh, and don't forget to check out the brand's best-selling snacks.