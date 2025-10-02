15 Tasty Facts About Little Debbie Snack Cakes

If you can't get enough of Little Debbie, we have a few Little Debbie snack cake facts to tide you over until your next snack time. These snack cakes have been a beloved item in the snack aisles of grocery and convenience stores since the 1960s. The story of these snacks starts all the way back in the Great Depression before Little Debbie ever existed, and its flavors have wowed us for decades now. They've inspired everything from gourmet desserts to trips to outer space. Plus, the brand and its fans have found ways to repurpose them. They've even sent people to jail.

There's still a lot that you may not know about the history of these snack cakes as they've evolved through the years. If you're curious to learn a bit of Little Debbie snack cake trivia, we've got all sorts of stories for you to enjoy.