Transform Your Favorite Christmas Snack Cake Into A Delicious Dip
If you've tried putting Little Debbie snacks into the air fryer, you understand the potential these packaged goodies can hold. We're here to encourage you to view your favorite store-bought treats as the ingredient you need to make a sweet dip that can be served with graham crackers, Nilla wafers, or stroopwafels. For a festive spin on a holiday dessert spread, pulverize broken pieces of chopped tree cakes with butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, and milk. Once blended, fold Cool Whip into the sweet mashed mixture before putting the creation in a dish to serve. Garnish this decadent dip with colorful sprinkles, chocolate flakes, or roasted chopped nuts.
You may want to provide salty snacks like pretzels to balance out the sweetness of the dip, or make your own modifications to the recipe depending on your palate and dietary preferences. Almond milk can be used, for example, instead of milk, and extracts like mint or hazelnut can turn your recipe into a different tasting experience. Consider adapting the same approach to make dip using Little Debbie birthday cakes, honey buns, peanut butter creme pies, chocolate cupcakes, or Zebra cakes. After viewing store-bought treats as recipe components and not mere standalone snacks, your dessert-making game will forever be changed.
A sweet treat in a jiffy
Once prepared, your blended cake dip can be kept in the fridge for up to a week. That means you could prepare this holiday dish in advance and have something delightful on hand to feed visitors. When you're ready to showcase your crafty treat, complement it with cookies that play well with the ingredients. For instance, gingerbread cookies can be swiped into dips made with chocolate cupcakes, and shortbread cookies can nestle comfortably into dishes made with peanut butter creme pies.
This is the kind of sweet dish that doesn't need a special occasion to serve and can instantly brighten up a dessert table. When scooped in a pretty bowl, your easy-to-make dip may look fancy, but the process of blending pre-made treats with whipped topping and flavored extracts couldn't be easier to put together in a flash. Plate the sweet dip next to a platter of fruit and another bowl filled with dip made from Cool Whip and instant pudding, and you'll have an impressive-looking spread worthy of the 'Gram.