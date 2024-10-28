The Little Debbie Snack That Gets Even Better In The Air Fryer

There are a number of different desserts you can actually make in your air fryer. From cannolis to cakes to brownies and pie, there are quite a few unique ways to employ your air fryer to level up your sweets. If time is of the essence and you'd prefer a quicker route, consider that snack cakes become exponentially more delicious after they've been air fried. Take the vast array of Little Debbie snacks, for example. These childhood favorites carry lasting memories that linger long into adulthood. For the ultimate air fryer dessert, simply pop a batch of Little Debbie Pecan Spinwheels into your air fryer and cook at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. In just a few minutes, you'll have a bite-sized dessert reminiscent of a freshly baked cinnamon roll.

Using your air fryer to freshen up Little Debbie snacks is both simple and effective. These snack cakes are individually wrapped, which means you can make as many or as few as you want. The delightfully nostalgic taste of the Pecan Spinwheel in particular is enhanced by air frying, which gives the roll a toasted outside while maintaining a gooey, cinnamon-rich inside. From here, you can nosh on your air fried snacks straight away or try a number of even more decadent upgrades for serving.