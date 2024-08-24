Turn Instant Pudding Into Creamy Fruit Dip With Yogurt And Cool Whip

The best part about a party might be the people you're with or the occasion you're celebrating, but in a close second place is the dips. You have your savory spreads — including ranch and crudités, hummus, and chips and guacamole — but there's also the totally different, and often underexplored, world of dessert dips. Although they're often paired with fruit, dessert dips are an easy way to add an extra flair to a tray of sweet crackers, cookies, and even salty pretzels.

Dessert dips are just as simple to make as savory ones. And if you get your hands on a package of instant pudding, some Cool Whip, and low-fat yogurt, you can put a sweet spread together in a matter of minutes. Start by folding together the powdered pudding mix with your yogurt until the powder is fully dissolved, before incrementally stirring in your Cool Whip. You can also use homemade whipped cream for this recipe, but Cool Whip is a much easier and more convenient option.

Once you've given your mixture time to cool in the fridge, you can add your toppings of choice and serve it with fresh fruit and other sweet dipping items, like animal crackers, graham crackers, and the aforementioned pretzels. And for ways to further dress your dip up, we've also got you covered.