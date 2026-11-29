Baked beans are a classic side dish with widespread appeal. This veritable dump-it dish can be made on the stovetop, in the oven, or in a slow cooker. And if you don't want to make them from scratch, there are plenty of canned baked beans brands to choose from. Whether you're whipping up homemade beans or doctoring a can of baked beans, apples are the simple fruit that'll give them a boost of flavor and texture.

Baked beans are uniquely sweet and savory, thanks to ingredients like brown sugar and molasses, which counter the earthy savoriness of beans and umami-rich ingredients like bacon. Apples are both sweet and tart, which enhances the other sweeteners and cuts through the richness of other ingredients with some acidity. Furthermore, apples will offer a tender-yet-notable bite that contrasts with the soft baked beans and sauce and adds more textural depth. The best types of apples to use for baked beans are crisp, firm apples that hold their shape, like Granny Smith or Honeycrisp.

Simply peel and core an apple, dice it into 1- or ½-inch chunks, and throw the pieces in with the beans, condiments, and other ingredients in your recipe. You can also kickstart the cooking process by sauteeing the apples with aromatics before adding the beans and liquid ingredients.