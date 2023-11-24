Fruit And Beans Are The Unexpected Pair You'll Want To Savor

The age-old adage that opposites attract applies to more than just relationships. In the culinary world, it's almost a matter of fact. However, even in a world of opposing yet complementary flavors, fruit and beans are an unexpected pair. Still, it's a pairing you'll want to explore.

Fruit ranges from sweet and starchy to tart and juicy, not to mention each fruit's unique tasting notes. Beans likewise encompass a wide range of flavors, from the vegetal green bean to the creamy, earthy black bean. But since the thought of adding chunks of watermelon to your black bean soup likely sounds less than appetizing, you'll need to be specific with fruit and bean pairings.

Fruits are popular additions to hearty green salads, fall-inspired vegetable purees, and pizzas, demonstrating their compatibility with savory dishes. And some longstanding culinary traditions have combined fruit and beans. Take, for instance, the addition of pineapple to barbecue baked beans. Fruits also come dried, dehydrated, canned, and juiced, providing a wealth of textures to complement soft and creamy beans. You can use dried fruit to top bean salads, fresh tropical fruits in salsas, and pureed fruit or preserves in spicy and savory bean stews and soups. The vast variety of fruits and beans will supply you with dozens of new combinations to spice up a boring or repetitive weekly menu.