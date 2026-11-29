If you've ever seen a bright purple or violet hue in a dessert or in a bakery's pastry case, you may be perplexed as to what unique ingredient could give off such vibrant, saturated color. Not to be confused with Japanese purple potatoes, ube is a type of purple yam known as Dioscorea alata that originated in Southeast Asia. The tuber has been wildly popular in the Philippines for centuries, but in recent years, both social media and creative, colorful bakeries have brought ube into the international spotlight. Ube has become so popular that even Starbucks featured two ube espresso drinks in the summer of 2026. The flavor of ube pairs delightfully with coffee, making it a perfect addition to a sweet, creamy Italian dessert laced with espresso.

There are many ways you can incorporate ube into your next tiramisu, as ube can be found in many forms. Ube extract and ube powder are two options. Ube extract merely adds flavor and color, and it may contain food coloring to bump up the purple coloring of food, while ube powder is made by dehydrating the tuber and turning it into powder.

Start by adding ube extract to the espresso and alcohol mixture that you dip the ladyfingers into. Mix both ube extract and ube halaya (a thick purple jam made with ube, sugar, coconut milk, and butter) into the mascarpone until it turns violet.