Tiramisu Gets Double The Deliciousness With One Filipino Addition
If you've ever seen a bright purple or violet hue in a dessert or in a bakery's pastry case, you may be perplexed as to what unique ingredient could give off such vibrant, saturated color. Not to be confused with Japanese purple potatoes, ube is a type of purple yam known as Dioscorea alata that originated in Southeast Asia. The tuber has been wildly popular in the Philippines for centuries, but in recent years, both social media and creative, colorful bakeries have brought ube into the international spotlight. Ube has become so popular that even Starbucks featured two ube espresso drinks in the summer of 2026. The flavor of ube pairs delightfully with coffee, making it a perfect addition to a sweet, creamy Italian dessert laced with espresso.
There are many ways you can incorporate ube into your next tiramisu, as ube can be found in many forms. Ube extract and ube powder are two options. Ube extract merely adds flavor and color, and it may contain food coloring to bump up the purple coloring of food, while ube powder is made by dehydrating the tuber and turning it into powder.
Start by adding ube extract to the espresso and alcohol mixture that you dip the ladyfingers into. Mix both ube extract and ube halaya (a thick purple jam made with ube, sugar, coconut milk, and butter) into the mascarpone until it turns violet.
Both beautiful and delicious
Ube can sometimes be mistaken for taro root, as their rough, brown, and sometimes hairy exterior skins can look similar. But once you slice into the two, there can be no mistaking the rich purple flesh that's hiding in the interior of the yam. In terms of taste, ube is unique, but it's often described as tasting similar to vanilla, with a mild, natural sweetness, and notes of coconut and nuttiness, similar to almond or pistachio. For an extra dose of both ube flavor and color, after the dessert has had proper time to rest in the refrigerator, top off each serving of tiramisu with ube powder instead of the usual cocoa powder or finely grated chocolate.
One important thing worth nothing is that the dessert needs to rest for a good chunk of time so the layers can meld together and soften. This can happen in about six hours, but for the best texture, a tiramisu should be made a day ahead of time and allowed to sit in the refrigerator overnight.
In terms of storage of your ube tiramisu, should you have any of the deliciously violet dessert left over, it can be kept in the refrigerator in a sealed container (or just sealed tightly with plastic wrap over the top) for up to three days. Once you've wrapped up the tiramisu, hang on to any leftover ube products and try one of these other creative ways to use them.