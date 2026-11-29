Forget Cake: Grab Duncan Hines Cake Mix, Melted Butter, And Eggs For This Crunchy Treat Instead
Do you ever waffle between wanting cookies or cake? Now, you can have your cake (or cookie) and eat it too! All you need is a box of Duncan Hines cake mix, a handful of ingredients, and an air fryer to whip up cake mix cookies. The result is a crispy cookie with a soft interior that's surprisingly easy to make. Plus, if you want a batch of cookies asap, it only takes a few minutes.
First, since cake mix and cookie dough mix have similar ingredients, this easy air fryer recipe works with only a few adjustments. To start, mix a box of Duncan Hines cake mix along with a half cup of melted butter, two eggs, and any additions you want, like chocolate chips, nuts, or candy pieces. Then, form the dough into balls and cook them on a lined air fryer rack or basket for a few minutes. No preheating of the air fryer is needed, making these super speedy.
You may want to keep a few tips in mind to perfect these air fryer cookies. To begin with, make sure you space out the cookies and make some room on the sides of the basket or rack to allow for airflow — since air fryers cook by circulating hot air in a small space. Also, use perforated parchment paper to allow further air movement. Finally, cookies bake faster in the air fryer than the oven, so you'll want to reduce the cooking time.
Customizing your cake mix cookies
This easy cookie recipe lends itself well to various combinations, like Duncan Hines' red velvet cake mix with white chocolate chips, devil's food cake mix and toffee bits, white cake mix with sprinkles, or carrot cake mix and walnuts. If you don't have butter on hand, you can substitute oil instead in the batter. Similarly, you can create a vegan version by mixing a plant-based cake mix with oil or vegan butter plus dairy-free milk. In fact, many Duncan Hines cake mixes are already vegan, but make sure to check the ingredient list to verify this.
Once your cakey cookies are done, they can be stored in an airtight container for up to a week. Of course, they may not even be around that long, especially if you pair them with another delectable dish. Cookies undoubtedly go well with milk and a wide range of ice cream flavors, but also tea, coffee, hot chocolate, and shakes. You can even eat them with slightly more unusual pairings — think burrata, gouda, blue, or goat cheese, or boozy drinks like wine, port, or beer.
If you find yourself turning into a fan of air-fryer desserts after trying these cake mix cookies, you can test out a few other recipes, like cupcakes, s'mores, cheesecake, apple crisp, churros, or fried Oreos. Or, if you've got more cake mix lying around, try some other creative uses for it, such as making cinnamon rolls, waffles, pie crusts, donuts, fruit crisp topping, or even birthday cake shots.