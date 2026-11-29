Do you ever waffle between wanting cookies or cake? Now, you can have your cake (or cookie) and eat it too! All you need is a box of Duncan Hines cake mix, a handful of ingredients, and an air fryer to whip up cake mix cookies. The result is a crispy cookie with a soft interior that's surprisingly easy to make. Plus, if you want a batch of cookies asap, it only takes a few minutes.

First, since cake mix and cookie dough mix have similar ingredients, this easy air fryer recipe works with only a few adjustments. To start, mix a box of Duncan Hines cake mix along with a half cup of melted butter, two eggs, and any additions you want, like chocolate chips, nuts, or candy pieces. Then, form the dough into balls and cook them on a lined air fryer rack or basket for a few minutes. No preheating of the air fryer is needed, making these super speedy.

You may want to keep a few tips in mind to perfect these air fryer cookies. To begin with, make sure you space out the cookies and make some room on the sides of the basket or rack to allow for airflow — since air fryers cook by circulating hot air in a small space. Also, use perforated parchment paper to allow further air movement. Finally, cookies bake faster in the air fryer than the oven, so you'll want to reduce the cooking time.