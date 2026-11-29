For lovers of old-fashioned country cooking, a fried chicken dinner or a plate of meatloaf may conjure memories of a classic chain that used to be popular across the country: Black-eyed Pea. Although the eatery once boasted over 130 locations, there are only a handful left today. Seven currently exist in Colorado, with a single restaurant still standing in the chain's home state of Texas.

Serving sweet and savory Southern recipes, Gene Street and Phil Cobb opened the first Black-eyed Pea in Dallas, Texas, in 1975. This came only a few short years after the pair got their start with a biker bar named J. Alfred's, which launched their Prufrock Restaurants brand. But this time, Street wanted to highlight the type of meals he grew up eating at his mama's table: From-scratch Southern comfort food. In fact, his mother even handed over her own time-honored recipes for use at the establishment.

In its heyday, Black-eyed Pea was known for its Black-eyed Pea Plate Specials, which included entrées like "Mom's Meat Loaf," chicken and dumplings, pot roast, country-fried pork chops, and fried chicken served with gravy, rolls, and veggies. Black-eyed Pea amassed a following, and the restaurant was a go-to for lunches, celebrations, and weeknight dinners alike. Today, the few remaining locations continue to serve the Southern cuisine that the chain has always been known for.