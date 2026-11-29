This Texas-Born Southern Comfort Food Chain Once Had 130 Locations — Now Only One Remains In The Lone Star State
For lovers of old-fashioned country cooking, a fried chicken dinner or a plate of meatloaf may conjure memories of a classic chain that used to be popular across the country: Black-eyed Pea. Although the eatery once boasted over 130 locations, there are only a handful left today. Seven currently exist in Colorado, with a single restaurant still standing in the chain's home state of Texas.
Serving sweet and savory Southern recipes, Gene Street and Phil Cobb opened the first Black-eyed Pea in Dallas, Texas, in 1975. This came only a few short years after the pair got their start with a biker bar named J. Alfred's, which launched their Prufrock Restaurants brand. But this time, Street wanted to highlight the type of meals he grew up eating at his mama's table: From-scratch Southern comfort food. In fact, his mother even handed over her own time-honored recipes for use at the establishment.
In its heyday, Black-eyed Pea was known for its Black-eyed Pea Plate Specials, which included entrées like "Mom's Meat Loaf," chicken and dumplings, pot roast, country-fried pork chops, and fried chicken served with gravy, rolls, and veggies. Black-eyed Pea amassed a following, and the restaurant was a go-to for lunches, celebrations, and weeknight dinners alike. Today, the few remaining locations continue to serve the Southern cuisine that the chain has always been known for.
What happened to Black-eyed Pea?
In 1986, Street and Cobb sold the brand to the London-based Unigate PLC. A decade later, the chain changed hands again to DenAmerica Corp, which soon rebranded as Phoenix Restaurant Group. By 2001, Black-eyed Pea declared bankruptcy, starting a downward spiral that shuttered dozens of locations that year and onward.
This eventually led three Colorado investors, one being a former Black-eyed Pea executive, to purchase a handful of Centennial State locations in 2009. The goal was to keep the restaurant chain going locally for anyone missing their Southern roots while also keeping folks from losing their jobs. Today, six of the seven Colorado-based restaurants are currently for sale.
Back in Texas, another round of closures hit Black-eyed Pea, prompting operator Restaurant Acquisitions to declare bankruptcy once more in 2015. Many remaining locations abruptly shuttered, shocking employees and devastating regulars alike. However, the Arlington location remained, where die-hard fans could still get their fix.
The sole Texas-based Black-eyed Pea is seemingly still owned by Cheri Coffin, who told Texas Monthly in 2023 that she had been with the brand since she was 17 years old. Because the Arlington operation existed independently from the others, Coffin was able to purchase the establishment and keep the doors open when the rest closed. It may not be where chefs love to eat in Dallas, but some reportedly travel from all over Texas for their favorite meals.