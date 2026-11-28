Order Wendy's Famous Vanilla Frosty With This Other Drink To Recreate A Discontinued Dessert
The classic Wendy's Frosty is many things — creamy, cool, and delicious, for starters — but it's not a very grown-up dessert. That's not to say that Frostys don't appeal to adults, but with their uniform, milkshake-like texture and simple chocolate and vanilla flavors, they're more kid-friendly and nostalgic than mature and complex. However, you can change that by adding Wendy's cold brew coffee to your average vanilla Frosty, transforming it into a Vanilla Frosty-ccino.
This elusive coffee drink is actually a discontinued Wendy's item in the U.S., and originally debuted in America back in 2020. The beverage blended plain cold brew with vanilla Frosty base for a smooth, creamy drink with a dose of milky vanilla sweetness. Since the Frosty base was left in liquid form rather than being frozen, the Frosty-ccino was more like a rich iced latte than a frappe or shake. While the beverage was sweet enough to be enjoyed by non-coffee fans, the cold brew definitely added a grown-up twist to the classic treat.
Though this drink is still available at Wendy's locations in other countries, in 2023, the Frosty-ccino was replaced by the Frosty Cream Cold Brew on American menus. Luckily, you can easily recreate it by getting a small cold brew and Jr. Vanilla Frosty, plus a larger empty drink cup for mixing. Pour the coffee into the cup, add a few spoonfuls of Frosty, mix thoroughly, and enjoy. The resulting drink should be plenty tasty, but you can also put your own spin on it.
How to order a customized, improved Wendy's Frosty-ccino
If you're bummed that the Frosty-ccino doesn't evoke the thick, creamy, frozen Frosty you know and love, you're not alone. Back in the day, many Wendy's patrons expressed disappointment that the treat only contained liquid Frosty concentrate, instead of combining an actual vanilla Frosty with coffee. The solution, of course, is to DIY your own Frosty-cold brew hybrid.
Firstly, you can reverse the ingredient ratios and pour some cold brew over your vanilla Frosty, making for a treat that's more ice-cream heavy — sort of like a Wendy's-style take on Italian affogato. You can actually order an affogato-style treat at any fast food place that sells vanilla ice cream and coffee, but that inimitable Frosty flavor is always a bonus. If you pour cold brew on a Frosty and mix it just enough to blend the two, you'd wind up with a Frosty-style coffee shake or frappe. For a mocha-like twist on any of these treats, swap out vanilla for a chocolate Frosty.
Wendy's also offers limited-time Frosty flavors and fancier Frosty Fusions with sauces and toppings, creating the potential for more fun combos. For winter 2026, Wendy's has a new holiday Frosty: the Peppermint Brownie Frosty Fusion. Combining it with cold brew could create a peppermint latte-like treat (or peppermint mocha, when ordered with a chocolate base). Cold brew mixed with a Caramel Vanilla Frosty Swirl could create a caramel macchiato-like treat, as well. The possibilities are only limited by what's on the menu.