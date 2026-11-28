The classic Wendy's Frosty is many things — creamy, cool, and delicious, for starters — but it's not a very grown-up dessert. That's not to say that Frostys don't appeal to adults, but with their uniform, milkshake-like texture and simple chocolate and vanilla flavors, they're more kid-friendly and nostalgic than mature and complex. However, you can change that by adding Wendy's cold brew coffee to your average vanilla Frosty, transforming it into a Vanilla Frosty-ccino.

This elusive coffee drink is actually a discontinued Wendy's item in the U.S., and originally debuted in America back in 2020. The beverage blended plain cold brew with vanilla Frosty base for a smooth, creamy drink with a dose of milky vanilla sweetness. Since the Frosty base was left in liquid form rather than being frozen, the Frosty-ccino was more like a rich iced latte than a frappe or shake. While the beverage was sweet enough to be enjoyed by non-coffee fans, the cold brew definitely added a grown-up twist to the classic treat.

Though this drink is still available at Wendy's locations in other countries, in 2023, the Frosty-ccino was replaced by the Frosty Cream Cold Brew on American menus. Luckily, you can easily recreate it by getting a small cold brew and Jr. Vanilla Frosty, plus a larger empty drink cup for mixing. Pour the coffee into the cup, add a few spoonfuls of Frosty, mix thoroughly, and enjoy. The resulting drink should be plenty tasty, but you can also put your own spin on it.