The Duncan Hines Comstock Pie Filling That Gets The Most Hate For Having 'Disgusting' Browned Fruit
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Store-bought pie filling is an affordable shortcut that saves home bakers time and money. But not all pie fillings are created equal. The Duncan Hines Comstock Simply Strawberry Pie Filling has scathing online reviews from unhappy customers, but are the reviews justified?
While Duncan Hines earns top marks for its delicious cake mixes and brownie mixes, many reviewers don't feel the same about its Comstock Simply Strawberry Pie filling. On the Duncan Hines website, the 21-ounce can has a rating of 1.3 stars out of 5, with most negative reviews mentioning the strawberries' brown hue. On Walmart.com, its score is only slightly better at 2.7 stars out of 5, and the complaints about brown strawberries are similar.
Customers allege that the canned pie filling includes "disgusting brown strawberries" and that it looks like "brown nasty goo." On Amazon, reviewers note that this was not an isolated experience. One customer says, "I thought maybe it was just one container but it was everyone that I opened and I bought six."
Why Duncan Hines Comstock Strawberry Pie Filling is so disappointing
The unpleasant appearance of Duncan Hines's canned strawberry filling made many customers afraid to try the product, even though the cans were not past their expiration date. Some who tried it said the taste actually wasn't bad, even if the appearance was off-putting. But not everyone agreed, with one person complaining that the strawberries were horrible and mushy.
The wholesome ingredients listed on the Duncan Hines strawberry pie filling (freshly picked strawberries, sugar, strawberry juice, citric acid, and cornstarch) lead one to believe that the can will be packed with sweet, bright strawberries. But the vibrant, plump berries pictured on the can's exterior don't match the dull pink and brown strawberries pictured in review photos. The good news is that this doesn't mean the strawberries aren't safe to eat.
Strawberries lose color as they age, even when safely canned and stored, which is why many companies add the food dye Red 40 to their canned strawberries. Duncan Hines does not, which could be why its filling doesn't have the bright color many customers desire, although that doesn't explain why some reviewers complained about both the taste and the color. Then again, research shows that visual stimuli, such as the color of our food, can affect our perception of its taste. If you want a bright red hue that will appeal to all the senses, try adding fresh strawberries to your canned filling for flavor and color.