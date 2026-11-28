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Store-bought pie filling is an affordable shortcut that saves home bakers time and money. But not all pie fillings are created equal. The Duncan Hines Comstock Simply Strawberry Pie Filling has scathing online reviews from unhappy customers, but are the reviews justified?

While Duncan Hines earns top marks for its delicious cake mixes and brownie mixes, many reviewers don't feel the same about its Comstock Simply Strawberry Pie filling. On the Duncan Hines website, the 21-ounce can has a rating of 1.3 stars out of 5, with most negative reviews mentioning the strawberries' brown hue. On Walmart.com, its score is only slightly better at 2.7 stars out of 5, and the complaints about brown strawberries are similar.

Customers allege that the canned pie filling includes "disgusting brown strawberries" and that it looks like "brown nasty goo." On Amazon, reviewers note that this was not an isolated experience. One customer says, "I thought maybe it was just one container but it was everyone that I opened and I bought six."