Baked Ziti Is Twice As Filling When You Add This Frozen Protein (Or You Can Make It Yourself)
No one's ever said that a hefty baked ziti can't provide a filling meal, but sometimes you're looking for more nutrition out of a giant tray of pasta and cheese. Many baked zitis have some ground meat or crumbled sausage tossed into the mix. However, that's not usually enough protein to help you power through your day. If you're looking for a comforting, hearty baked ziti that still delivers on your protein goals, try adding meatballs into the dish next time.
A classic baked ziti recipe would pair best with pork-based meatballs, or even a blend of meats like pork, beef, and veal. Meatballs made with ground chicken or turkey are also a great option, but opt for a higher fat percentage or dark meat, both of which help to keep the meatballs tender. Meatballs made with turkey or chicken are perfect to pair with a lighter ziti made with spinach or sautéd zucchini and ricotta and parmesan. Red meat meatballs, on the other hand, are sturdy and substantial enough to share the spotlight with a more traditional ziti using marinara sauce and lots of cheeses, but especially low-moisture mozzarella, which melts beautifully.
To both increase the yield of your meatball mixture and add moisture, finely grate vegetables like carrots, zucchini, and onions and fold them into the raw meat mixture. This ensures they stay tender after cooking, and you get the bonus of sneaking some extra vegetables into the overall meal. Choose from any of our 12 best meatball recipes to start.
Frozen or from scratch, the protein boost remains the same
While we would never judge someone for going the frozen route, in the specific case of a meatball-studded baked ziti, we'd encourage you to make the ziti on your own (even if you use all premade ingredients), as the frozen baked ziti with meatballs we've tried wound up being one of the worst frozen pasta meals ever. You could easily use fresh store-bought or frozen meatballs, and it's really a choose-your-own-adventure in terms of size and flavor. Smaller meatballs will blend seamlessly into the ziti, more akin to crumbled sausage, while large meatballs will really stand out and be the star of the ziti show. If you do use frozen meatballs, make sure they are fully defrosted and reheated before adding them to the noodle and sauce mixture, as you don't want to serve half-frozen meatballs with steaming ziti.
You could spend hours laboring over the stove, making your own sauce from scratch along with homemade meatballs, that isn't always necessary if you don't have the time, patience, or even skill. There's absolutely no shame in using jarred pasta sauce, but we do recommend adding one fresh addition to bump up the flavor of a premade sauce. Or, you could mix up the flavor profile of your baked ziti and use a jarred sauce other than classic marinara, like one of our favorite store-bought pasta sauces that need no upgrades.