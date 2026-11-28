No one's ever said that a hefty baked ziti can't provide a filling meal, but sometimes you're looking for more nutrition out of a giant tray of pasta and cheese. Many baked zitis have some ground meat or crumbled sausage tossed into the mix. However, that's not usually enough protein to help you power through your day. If you're looking for a comforting, hearty baked ziti that still delivers on your protein goals, try adding meatballs into the dish next time.

A classic baked ziti recipe would pair best with pork-based meatballs, or even a blend of meats like pork, beef, and veal. Meatballs made with ground chicken or turkey are also a great option, but opt for a higher fat percentage or dark meat, both of which help to keep the meatballs tender. Meatballs made with turkey or chicken are perfect to pair with a lighter ziti made with spinach or sautéd zucchini and ricotta and parmesan. Red meat meatballs, on the other hand, are sturdy and substantial enough to share the spotlight with a more traditional ziti using marinara sauce and lots of cheeses, but especially low-moisture mozzarella, which melts beautifully.

To both increase the yield of your meatball mixture and add moisture, finely grate vegetables like carrots, zucchini, and onions and fold them into the raw meat mixture. This ensures they stay tender after cooking, and you get the bonus of sneaking some extra vegetables into the overall meal. Choose from any of our 12 best meatball recipes to start.