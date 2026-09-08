The Store-Bought Pasta Sauces That Need No Upgrades

You might not believe us when we say there are actually store-bought pasta sauces that taste good right out of the jar, no additions or adjustments needed. It's okay. We get it. People have very strong opinions about what they pour on their pasta. But just because it comes from a jar doesn't mean it's not made with quality ingredients, thought and care, and importantly for many, an eye on convenience.

There are plenty of ways to make jarred tomato sauce taste homemade and different methods to level-up store-bought tomato sauce and make it your own. But if it's a weeknight, you have a family to cook for after a long day at work, and you want something simple, quick, and still very delicious, these five sauces are absolutely worth a try. These selections, which include tomato sauces, pesto, and more, are top choices in each of their categories based on a comprehensive search of ratings from food professionals and reviews straight from customers themselves (including yours truly), and they were chosen specifically because you don't have to do anything fancy to doctor them up at all. Just pour, maybe heat up, and enjoy.