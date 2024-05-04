Our Favorite Trader Joe's Sauce Makes Store-Bought Pasta Taste Homemade

Most dedicated Trader Joe's shoppers have their favorite items. Perhaps it is the chain's popular Garlic Bread Cheese (which just returned to stores for summer 2024) or one of its flavorful TJ's seasoning blends. Here at Tasting Table, we've ranked many of Trader Joe's items, including its variety of jarred pasta sauces.

In our TJ's pasta sauce ranking, we put 17 of its different sauces to the test including staples like marinara sauce as well as its more unique offerings like Cajun-Style Alfredo Pasta Sauce (hint: this one landed at the bottom of the list). But out of all of the Trader Joe's pasta sauces we tested, the one that took the number one spot was its Organic Vodka Sauce.

Our writer ranked it number one mainly for the flavors it gets from ingredients such as organic tomatoes, heavy cream, Parmesan cheese, garlic, basil, and, obviously, some vodka among a handful of other inclusions. Those organic tomatoes and a little lemon juice give the sauce an ideal acidity. It's also not extremely dairy-forward, and therefore not pink like many other brands of jarred vodka sauce. This makes it a good choice if you don't like an extremely creamy sauce to put on your pasta.