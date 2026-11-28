Crab Rangoon is a dish full of quirks. It doesn't come from Rangoon (now called Yangon), the Burmese city it shares its name with. Although it's a staple in Chinese-American restaurants, it doesn't have roots in China, either. Regardless of their origin, these cream cheese- and crab meat-stuffed wontons are an unforgettable appetizer that you can give a hearty makeover to. We're talking about crab Rangoon onion rings, a dish that marries the best of two very different worlds.

To make classic crab Rangoon filling, you mix cream cheese, fresh or imitation crab meat, scallions, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and sugar. This mix is then folded into wonton wrappers and deep fried. Crab Rangoon onion rings ditch the wonton wrappers and replace them with everything you need to make crunchy onion rings, like onions, eggs, flour, and breadcrumbs. You make the crab meat and cream cheese stuffing as you normally would, pipe it between two concentric thick-cut onion rings, and coat these stuffed rings in flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs. While you would fry the wontons right away, with the crab Rangoon onion rings, you'll need to freeze the stuffed rings before you dredge them, then fry them until they're crisp and golden-brown.