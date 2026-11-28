Turn Basic Crab Rangoons Into An Unforgettable Appetizer With A Crispy Onion Makeover
Crab Rangoon is a dish full of quirks. It doesn't come from Rangoon (now called Yangon), the Burmese city it shares its name with. Although it's a staple in Chinese-American restaurants, it doesn't have roots in China, either. Regardless of their origin, these cream cheese- and crab meat-stuffed wontons are an unforgettable appetizer that you can give a hearty makeover to. We're talking about crab Rangoon onion rings, a dish that marries the best of two very different worlds.
To make classic crab Rangoon filling, you mix cream cheese, fresh or imitation crab meat, scallions, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and sugar. This mix is then folded into wonton wrappers and deep fried. Crab Rangoon onion rings ditch the wonton wrappers and replace them with everything you need to make crunchy onion rings, like onions, eggs, flour, and breadcrumbs. You make the crab meat and cream cheese stuffing as you normally would, pipe it between two concentric thick-cut onion rings, and coat these stuffed rings in flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs. While you would fry the wontons right away, with the crab Rangoon onion rings, you'll need to freeze the stuffed rings before you dredge them, then fry them until they're crisp and golden-brown.
What to serve with crab Rangoon onion rings
While this is a perfect snack on its own, especially if you try something from our list of secret ingredients for the tastiest onion rings, you can take them to the next level just by pairing them with some great dipping sauces. There are two universes of dipping sauces to choose from: those that pair well with onion rings and those that are perfect with crab Rangoons.
The first set would include American classics, such as ranch dressings, barbecue sauces, or creamy mayo-based dips. You could also make a copycat Chick-fil-A Polynesian sauce in four minutes. This recipe combines ketchup with apple cider vinegar, oil, honey, sugar, and spice powders to make a tangy dip that'll elevate your crab Rangoon onion rings. These upgraded onion rings also pair beautifully with your favorite Asian sauces, like a soy sauce and rice vinegar-based dumpling sauce or peanut sauce.
Making these crab Rangoon onion rings for a party is a great idea since you can prep and freeze the them in advance. Serve these alongside some egg rolls and store-bought dumplings, and you're going to have some very happy guests.