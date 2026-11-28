Fried Fish Has 10X The Bite When You Swap Tartar Sauce For This Sharp Condiment
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At any seafood shack, your order of fried fish is almost guaranteed to come with a paper cup of tartar sauce to the side. Nobody really asks for it — it's just something that's assumed to go with the dish. And to be fair, tartar sauce does its job very well. Its tang and slight sweetness are a great companion to the savory fish, and it's thick enough to cling luxuriously to the batter. But fried fish is already rich, and a sweet, mild sauce doesn't do much to balance it. If you've hit that wall (or you're simply tired of tartar), horseradish sauce is the swap to make.
Similar to tartar, horseradish sauce is also based on mayo, so you'll still get the cool, creamy texture with this trick (some recipes even add sour cream). Where it differs is the addition of the titular horseradish into the mix, which gets you one heck of a kick for each bite thanks to a nifty chemical called allyl isothiocyanate that rises into your nose instead of lingering on your tongue like chile heat.
You get a sharp jolt, and then it fades. That quick hit cuts through the greasy batter without drowning out a mild piece of cod. Prepared horseradish is usually packed in vinegar to keep its heat steady, so the sauce brings the same kind of tang as a squeeze of lemon.
Mix a quick horseradish sauce and build the plate around it
Horseradish sauce can be found online or in-store, but if you have the time and want the heat to be as fresh as possible, the good news is it's not that hard to whip up at home. The key ingredient is obviously horseradish. Prepared horseradish like Bubbies is a good choice if you're trying it out for the first time – a tablespoon or two will do, depending on how much heat you can tolerate. Stir it together with sour cream, mayo, freshly-squeezed lemon juice, and some salt and pepper – et voila, that's all it takes. Once you've scoped out the standard recipe, you can give fresh horseradish root a try. It's much stronger than prepared horseradish, so add half a tablespoon, taste, and adjust from there.
Horseradish sauce takes well to tinkering. You can fold in chopped dill or chives, if you'd like to bring some herbal complexity. Heat-shy eaters can stir a little honey into their portion, while everyone else can go ahead and add another spoonful of horseradish.
Spoon it into the ramekin that usually holds the tartar for fish and chips, or swipe it across both halves of a toasted bun for a fried fish sandwich. And of course, you can count on horseradish sauce to come to the rescue for anything you'd serve with tartar, from fries to chicken salad.