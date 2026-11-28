We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At any seafood shack, your order of fried fish is almost guaranteed to come with a paper cup of tartar sauce to the side. Nobody really asks for it — it's just something that's assumed to go with the dish. And to be fair, tartar sauce does its job very well. Its tang and slight sweetness are a great companion to the savory fish, and it's thick enough to cling luxuriously to the batter. But fried fish is already rich, and a sweet, mild sauce doesn't do much to balance it. If you've hit that wall (or you're simply tired of tartar), horseradish sauce is the swap to make.

Similar to tartar, horseradish sauce is also based on mayo, so you'll still get the cool, creamy texture with this trick (some recipes even add sour cream). Where it differs is the addition of the titular horseradish into the mix, which gets you one heck of a kick for each bite thanks to a nifty chemical called allyl isothiocyanate that rises into your nose instead of lingering on your tongue like chile heat.

You get a sharp jolt, and then it fades. That quick hit cuts through the greasy batter without drowning out a mild piece of cod. Prepared horseradish is usually packed in vinegar to keep its heat steady, so the sauce brings the same kind of tang as a squeeze of lemon.