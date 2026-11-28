With A Jar Of Peanut Butter, Sweetened Condensed Milk, And White Chocolate Chips, You Have The Start Of 20-Minute Fudge
A rich dessert doesn't have to take a lot of effort. Plenty of fudge recipes call for precise cooking techniques, but our old-fashioned peanut butter fudge requires just 20 minutes of preparation — and all you'll need to get started is peanut butter, sweetened condensed milk, and white chocolate chips.
Traditional fudge can take a few tries to get right, but our recipe is simple enough for even novice cooks. The most involved step is warming the peanut butter and chocolate chips. For the smoothest results, heat the chips in intervals in the microwave, although you can use the double boiler method as well.
The condensed milk and white chocolate provide all the sweetness the fudge needs, so you won't need any additional sugar or sweeteners. These two ingredients give the dessert a creamy, buttery flavor, though the peanut butter is the star of the show. Opt for a high-end brand of peanut butter for the richest taste. From there, combine the ingredients with salt and vanilla extract. While prep is simple, waiting two hours for the fudge to set is definitely the hardest part.
Toppings and serving ideas to make your peanut butter fudge shine
If you don't scarf down the fudge as soon as it finishes setting, you'll find that it makes an excellent treat for yourself or guests — especially with a few delicious toppings. Add a drizzle of melted chocolate and chopped peanuts before serving it at brunch with a cozy drink. A little melted white chocolate on top pairs perfectly with an oat milk chai latte, while dark chocolate and an espresso make for a decadent after-dinner pairing. The nutty fudge is also a great addition to a dessert charcuterie board. Add a savory touch with some flaky sea salt, and pair it with candied nuts, pretzels, strawberries, apples, graham crackers, and a creamy caramel dip.
Since old-fashioned peanut butter fudge is simple to whip up, you can make it ahead of time for events or enjoy it throughout the week. It's best stored at room temperature in an airtight container. Keep it in a cool, dry place away from sunlight, where it can last up to two weeks.