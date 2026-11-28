A rich dessert doesn't have to take a lot of effort. Plenty of fudge recipes call for precise cooking techniques, but our old-fashioned peanut butter fudge requires just 20 minutes of preparation — and all you'll need to get started is peanut butter, sweetened condensed milk, and white chocolate chips.

Traditional fudge can take a few tries to get right, but our recipe is simple enough for even novice cooks. The most involved step is warming the peanut butter and chocolate chips. For the smoothest results, heat the chips in intervals in the microwave, although you can use the double boiler method as well.

The condensed milk and white chocolate provide all the sweetness the fudge needs, so you won't need any additional sugar or sweeteners. These two ingredients give the dessert a creamy, buttery flavor, though the peanut butter is the star of the show. Opt for a high-end brand of peanut butter for the richest taste. From there, combine the ingredients with salt and vanilla extract. While prep is simple, waiting two hours for the fudge to set is definitely the hardest part.