The Discontinued Duncan Hines Cake Mix That Fans Still Miss: 'My Grandma LOVED This Cake Mix'
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Waxing nostalgic for foods enjoyed in years past can be fun, but realizing that you'll never get to taste certain foods again can bring a sense of disappointment. Looking through the boxed cake mix flavors you can't buy anymore can be especially tough for boomers who grew up making boxed cakes for themselves and their families. That includes the Caramel Cake Mix, one of the discontinued Duncan Hines cake mixes that deserve a revival, according to some. "My grandma LOVED this cake mix. She was so sad when they discontinued it," wrote one Reddit user.
It seems that part of the appeal of this store-bought mix was the infused caramel flavor in the cake, rather than simply being a basic yellow or white cake topped with caramel frosting. When making a homemade caramel cake, some recipes require making caramel sauce from scratch and letting it cool before adding it to the rest of the ingredients. For people in a hurry, that's a tedious, time-consuming step.
Ease aside, the flavor of this cake was also a draw. "Frankly their premixed box tasted better and richer to me than any artisan baker's attempt at caramel cake I've tried since," wrote one Reddit poster. Thankfully the netizens have delivered some workaround options, as has Duncan Hines itself.
Tips for making a version of Duncan Hines' boxed caramel cake
Duncan Hines may be filling the caramel cake void with its Dolly Parton collab inspired by some of her favorite desserts. In the fall of 2025, Duncan Hines added a Caramel Flavored Sheet Cake with Caramel Sauce to the lineup of well-reviewed mixes from the singing legend. While we haven't independently tested the cake, reviewers give it the stamp of approval. Among the rave reviews on Walmart.com, one person wrote, "Best cake we ever had!" The ingredient lists for the original Duncan Hines mix and the Dolly version are pretty similar, but we did note that the newer version contains sweetened condensed milk, which could contribute to its rich, sweet flavor.
If you're looking for a way to infuse a cake with caramel flavor, you can try adding butterscotch instant pudding mix to your cake recipe or even replacing some of the milk with caramel-flavored coffee creamer. We recommend finding a recipe that outlines exactly how to use these ingredients, as both could add too much sweetness and change moisture levels. Hopefully, these tricks can help fill the void left by the discontinued caramel cake mix.