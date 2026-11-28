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Waxing nostalgic for foods enjoyed in years past can be fun, but realizing that you'll never get to taste certain foods again can bring a sense of disappointment. Looking through the boxed cake mix flavors you can't buy anymore can be especially tough for boomers who grew up making boxed cakes for themselves and their families. That includes the Caramel Cake Mix, one of the discontinued Duncan Hines cake mixes that deserve a revival, according to some. "My grandma LOVED this cake mix. She was so sad when they discontinued it," wrote one Reddit user.

It seems that part of the appeal of this store-bought mix was the infused caramel flavor in the cake, rather than simply being a basic yellow or white cake topped with caramel frosting. When making a homemade caramel cake, some recipes require making caramel sauce from scratch and letting it cool before adding it to the rest of the ingredients. For people in a hurry, that's a tedious, time-consuming step.

Ease aside, the flavor of this cake was also a draw. "Frankly their premixed box tasted better and richer to me than any artisan baker's attempt at caramel cake I've tried since," wrote one Reddit poster. Thankfully the netizens have delivered some workaround options, as has Duncan Hines itself.