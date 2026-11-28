Make Canned Baked Beans Next-Level Delicious With One Sweet Ingredient (Hint: It's Not Honey)
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Canned baked beans make a mouthwatering side dish for everything from breakfasts to barbecues and beyond. There are several ways to boost the flavor of canned baked beans, including adding meats, spices, and sweeteners. While honey is a great sweetener, maple syrup adds a new level of complexity to your dish.
Among the many different ways to prepare baked beans, this upgrade takes inspiration from New England-style baked beans, the Vermont variation in particular, as maple syrup is nearly synonymous with the state. Comparing the typically more subtle and floral taste profile of honey with the richer sweetness of maple syrup, it's easy to see why the latter is an optimal choice for dressing up a can of baked beans. Like honey, the viscous sweetener will also thicken the beans' overall texture. Depending on the type of maple syrup grade you use, it can provide an even deeper flavor.
Making this addition is as simple as popping open your preferred brand of canned baked beans and stirring in as much or as little maple syrup as you like while warming up the beans. About 1 tablespoon per can is a good start, but you can always adjust to taste. Be sure you're using a product like Maple Grove Farms Pure Maple Syrup and not processed pancake syrup. The sweet-and-savory batch of baked beans leaves room other complementary ingredients.
More ways to enhance canned baked beans
As one Reddit user stated, "I don't consider a can of baked beans to be a finished product, just an element." While maple syrup makes an excellent swap for honey, it doesn't have to be the only addition you make. A couple of pieces of chopped cooked bacon add a smoky, meaty element to your baked beans while playing off the complex flavor notes in your maple syrup. Including an acidic counter like apple cider vinegar or a generous squirt of tangy mustard can balance the sweetness of the beans.
As for serving, there are so many creative uses for canned baked beans that can make the most of this elevated side. Whether added as a topping on toast for a British-inspired breakfast or combined with other savory meats for a cowboy-style entree, the legumes can be surprisingly versatile. For those who adhere to a vegetarian diet, start with a can of Bush's Best Vegetarian Baked Beans and mix in your choice of maple syrup and other accessible ingredients.
Try changing up the texture of your baked beans with a crunchy topping such as crispy onion strings or fried garlic chips. Even crushed up saltines or butter crackers will make the dish more lively. No matter how you choose to enjoy them, baked beans can be a hearty part of your mealtime.