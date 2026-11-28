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Canned baked beans make a mouthwatering side dish for everything from breakfasts to barbecues and beyond. There are several ways to boost the flavor of canned baked beans, including adding meats, spices, and sweeteners. While honey is a great sweetener, maple syrup adds a new level of complexity to your dish.

Among the many different ways to prepare baked beans, this upgrade takes inspiration from New England-style baked beans, the Vermont variation in particular, as maple syrup is nearly synonymous with the state. Comparing the typically more subtle and floral taste profile of honey with the richer sweetness of maple syrup, it's easy to see why the latter is an optimal choice for dressing up a can of baked beans. Like honey, the viscous sweetener will also thicken the beans' overall texture. Depending on the type of maple syrup grade you use, it can provide an even deeper flavor.

Making this addition is as simple as popping open your preferred brand of canned baked beans and stirring in as much or as little maple syrup as you like while warming up the beans. About 1 tablespoon per can is a good start, but you can always adjust to taste. Be sure you're using a product like Maple Grove Farms Pure Maple Syrup and not processed pancake syrup. The sweet-and-savory batch of baked beans leaves room other complementary ingredients.