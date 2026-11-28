Starbucks Isn't Boomers' Go-To Coffee Chain — This Longtime Rival Is
Boomers might enjoy pumpkin spice lattes, but Starbucks is not their top pick for a coffee run. According to a YouGov survey, the generation views Dunkin' more favorably than Starbucks. Boomers ranked Dunkin' No. 8 in YouGov's survey of the most popular dining brands, while Starbucks landed at No. 67.
The research shows how different generations view dining brands, with 70% of Boomers (people aged 61 to 80 years of age) sharing a positive opinion of Dunkin'. However, only 43% had a similarly positive opinion of Starbucks. In comparison, 61% of Millennials and 49% of Gen Xers had a positive view of Starbucks, although these generations also ranked Dunkin' highly (Gen X had it ranked third, Millennials ranked it 11th).
The generational difference in these consumer trends could partially be motivated by the fact that Boomers are less eager to try new coffee trends. Surveys show that younger generations regularly enjoy specialty drinks like iced coffee and espresso-based drinks like lattes and cappuccinos, while it is rarer for Boomers to do so. Instead, they prefer traditional drip coffee, which could help to explain why the barista-driven, customization-heavy Starbucks is less popular with Boomers than Dunkin', which offers more pared-down coffee options.
This could be why Boomers love Dunkin'
To fully understand these results, we need to look at the differences between Starbucks and Dunkin'. While Boomers drink more coffee than any other generation, they are also more likely to brew their own at home. Younger generations are more likely to enjoy specialty coffee drinks and a wide variety of options, which could explain why they frequent Starbucks more often. For example, although Gen Z drinks less coffee than Boomers, they prioritize the ability to customize their orders, so Starbucks' varied menu offers more appeal for these younger coffee drinkers.
Another possibility: Dunkin' has been part of Boomers' lives since childhood, with the original Dunkin' opening in 1948 (then known as "Open Kettle"). Hence, Dunkin' was already a fixture in American communities when the first Starbucks opened in 1971, meaning it may hold appeal for Boomers, who are more likely to be brand-loyal than younger generations.
One thing is for certain: Boomers have a sweet tooth. The YouGov survey reveals that Boomers have a highly positive view of Baskin-Robbins and Dairy Queen, and so do the Gen Xers, with both generations ranking these enduring ice cream chains in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. Meanwhile, the Millennial ranking puts Taco Bell at No. 1, suggesting that the "Yo Quiero Taco Bell" marketing from the '90s continues to be effective.