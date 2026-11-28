Boomers might enjoy pumpkin spice lattes, but Starbucks is not their top pick for a coffee run. According to a YouGov survey, the generation views Dunkin' more favorably than Starbucks. Boomers ranked Dunkin' No. 8 in YouGov's survey of the most popular dining brands, while Starbucks landed at No. 67.

The research shows how different generations view dining brands, with 70% of Boomers (people aged 61 to 80 years of age) sharing a positive opinion of Dunkin'. However, only 43% had a similarly positive opinion of Starbucks. In comparison, 61% of Millennials and 49% of Gen Xers had a positive view of Starbucks, although these generations also ranked Dunkin' highly (Gen X had it ranked third, Millennials ranked it 11th).

The generational difference in these consumer trends could partially be motivated by the fact that Boomers are less eager to try new coffee trends. Surveys show that younger generations regularly enjoy specialty drinks like iced coffee and espresso-based drinks like lattes and cappuccinos, while it is rarer for Boomers to do so. Instead, they prefer traditional drip coffee, which could help to explain why the barista-driven, customization-heavy Starbucks is less popular with Boomers than Dunkin', which offers more pared-down coffee options.