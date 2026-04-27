There's A Reason Younger Generations Are Fanatical About Iced Coffee

Famously, it's different strokes for different folks — perhaps never more so than in the coffee realm. Although, while one's coffee order is a deeply personal thing, certain demographics tend to share common java preferences. What we mean is, when it comes to coffee, Gen Z likes it sweet and iced. According to the National Coffee Association's Fall 2025 Coffee Data Trends report (via CStoreDecisions), nearly 50% of Gen Z consumers interviewed reported drinking a specialty coffee in the past day, and 40% of those were an iced coffee beverage – more than any other age bracket in the country. What's behind this generational trend?

For the uninitiated, the iced coffee world extends far beyond cold brew to espresso tonics, frozen lattes, and more — and the sheer number of these different types of coffee drinks might be their biggest secret to success. Iced coffee is far more personalizable than the hot stuff. Flavored syrups, creamers, and plant-based alternative milks provide wide-ranging opportunities for customization, which seems to appeal to Gen Z consumer preferences. This might be an evolution of the focus on individualism that emerged during the "Me Generation" (born between the early 1980s and 1999). Applied to Millennial and Gen Z consumers' coffee preferences, this could look like "I order an iced lavender soy latte to enjoy and express myself" versus an older, perhaps-outdated mentality of "I order a mug of hot coffee because I'm sitting at a diner with friends and that's what we're all ordering."