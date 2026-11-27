Looking for something new? If you find yourself lost in the vast choices of the chocolate aisle and you always end up buying Lindt, you should know that Cadbury is one of the best options among these 10 chocolates that rival Lindt (and they're cheaper). Characterized by its iconic purple packaging, this British chocolate company was founded by its namesake, John Cadbury, in Birmingham in 1824. The business remained family-owned for nearly two centuries, until it was acquired by Kraft Foods in 2010.

When looking at the whole product line, it's not a surprise that the absolute best chocolate bar is also the most popular: The Cadbury Dairy Milk bar. Sometimes perfection resides in the simplest things, and that's the case with this bar, so simple yet so perfect. With its creamy and velvety texture, it has been keeping chocolate lovers happy for more than a century, all at an accessible price of around $3.00. In comparison, Lindt offers the Classic Recipe Milk Chocolate bar, which has a similar flavor profile and smooth taste but at almost double the price — in fact, it costs around $5.00.

Delving further into both of the products, you can see how the formulas are remarkably different. While Lindt's Classic Recipe Milk Chocolate contains between 30% and 65% cocoa solids to ensure a denser texture, Cadbury has a higher milk content, using only 20% cocoa solids, along with "a glass and a half of fresh liquid milk," according to the company, delivering a sweeter profile and a creamier bite.