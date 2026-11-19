Costco shoppers have long bemoaned the requirement that certain bakery items be purchased in pairs. A dozen bagels might be great for a gathering, but were inconvenient for smaller households or limited freezer space. Thankfully, you can now buy just one bag of bagels (eight as opposed to the previous two bags of six) — one of the recent Costco changes customers love.

The change to single bags of bagels is a relief for shoppers who aren't trying to prep for Doomsday. "Finally, I don't have to buy way more than I need," said a customer on Reddit. Others, though, preferred the previous arrangement. "[F]or those of us that mix and matched, this kind of stinks having to buy 4 more bagels and try getting through them or have freezer space vs buying 2 packs of 6 for $7.99," said a dissatisfied Reddit user who now has to manage 16 bagels instead of 12.

There are theories about why the change happened, starting with how quickly Costco's bagels mold. The bagels don't contain any preservatives, which is a plus for some but means the bagels don't last as long on your kitchen counter — or on warehouse shelves. It may have been hard to move large quantities of bagels when sold as two six-packs before the bagels started to mold. Another theory has to do with Costco employees. "The cashiers probably got tired of telling people they couldn't buy just one," commented a Costco shopper on Reddit. Another explained, "[Y]ou're required to fetch the customer their second one."