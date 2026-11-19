Costco Made A Big Change To Its Bakery Bagels In 2026 That Customers Love
Costco shoppers have long bemoaned the requirement that certain bakery items be purchased in pairs. A dozen bagels might be great for a gathering, but were inconvenient for smaller households or limited freezer space. Thankfully, you can now buy just one bag of bagels (eight as opposed to the previous two bags of six) — one of the recent Costco changes customers love.
The change to single bags of bagels is a relief for shoppers who aren't trying to prep for Doomsday. "Finally, I don't have to buy way more than I need," said a customer on Reddit. Others, though, preferred the previous arrangement. "[F]or those of us that mix and matched, this kind of stinks having to buy 4 more bagels and try getting through them or have freezer space vs buying 2 packs of 6 for $7.99," said a dissatisfied Reddit user who now has to manage 16 bagels instead of 12.
There are theories about why the change happened, starting with how quickly Costco's bagels mold. The bagels don't contain any preservatives, which is a plus for some but means the bagels don't last as long on your kitchen counter — or on warehouse shelves. It may have been hard to move large quantities of bagels when sold as two six-packs before the bagels started to mold. Another theory has to do with Costco employees. "The cashiers probably got tired of telling people they couldn't buy just one," commented a Costco shopper on Reddit. Another explained, "[Y]ou're required to fetch the customer their second one."
What else are fans saying about Costco's bagels?
The change in packaging has also resulted in a slight change in pricing, and Costco customers noticed. Before the pricing and packaging update, a dozen bagels cost $7.99, or $0.67 per bagel. Now an eight-pack of bagels costs $4.99, which comes out to $0.62 per bagel. That means the new bagels are ever-so-slightly more affordable than the old bagels in most places. Some locations, however, had two six-packs for a lower price — reportedly as low as $5.99 in some places — which comes out to just $0.50 per bagel and makes the packaging and price change a significant per-bagel cost increase.
No matter the size of the package, these bagels have plenty of fans. The pretzel bagels, in particular, are garnering rave reviews across the internet. "Costco Pretzel Bagels are a sleeper hit," said a fan on Reddit. "Just ate it with mustard drizzled all over and that was one of the best idea I might have ever had." On Facebook, a Costco customer shared that a bakery employee had the same idea: "I asked a bakery employee about them and she said they're great with butter, cinnamon and sugar or dipped in queso," they revealed.
Whether you're buying eight or 12 bagels, a moldy roll is no good. To avoid having a bag of moldy bagels mere days after purchasing, stash them in the freezer as soon as you get home. Don't forget this can't-miss bagel tip: "Slice them before freezing," emphasized a Redditor. When it comes time to defrost your frozen bagels, use the toaster or your oven (not the microwave!) for best results.