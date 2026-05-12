5 Costco Changes Customers Actually Loved
If you want to make progress, you have to evolve. Just ask Costco. The first Costco store opened in the 1980s, but it wasn't until the mid-1990s that it offered Kirkland Signature items for the first time. In the late 1990s, in a bid to keep up with the times, it started selling goods online. Throughout the 2000s, it expanded internationally, and in the 2020s, its cardholders exceeded 145,000. So yes, this warehouse retailer knows that change is good, and most importantly for any business, change is profitable.
Sometimes it takes a while to convince consumers of this fact though. When Costco makes changes, let's be honest, some customers get pretty worked up about it online. But we're not here to focus on the negative (if you're searching for that, take a look at this list of changes that made Costco shoppers angry). We're here to focus on the customers that have enjoyed and supported Costco's business changes over the years. From new drink suppliers to bagel pack alterations, keep reading to find out some of the Costco changes that customers actually loved.
The move from Pepsi to Coca-Cola
The world might regularly feel unpredictable and chaotic, but there are still a few things we can always rely on. The sun will always rise, the stars will always shine, and there will always be a rivalry between Pepsi and Coca-Cola. For decades, these two cola brands have been at loggerheads, consistently competing for the bigger slice of the market with new flavors, celebrity partnerships, and major brand deals. In 2025, things escalated yet again when Costco decided to switch from an exclusive partnership with Pepsi to one with Coca-Cola. Ouch.
But while Pepsi might have been left licking its wounds, many fans were thrilled about the change. It makes sense: Coca-Cola is currently winning in the cola popularity wars. A survey by YouGov ranks Coca-Cola at number 12 on its most popular beverages list, while Pepsi sits at number 13.
Many shoppers took to social media to express their excitement about the switch in the food courts, noting that they preferred the taste of Coca-Cola, especially when paired with pizza or a hot dog. "Mine had Coke last week!!" wrote one Reddit user in the thread r/CoscoWholesale. "I had my first Costco hot dog in years!!" In the thread r/Costco, another user said: "Got a 9:20am Diet Coke this morning. It was heaven." Of course, not everyone was thrilled by the swap. Many Pepsi loyalists were left disappointed, while others were more interested in the whereabouts of Dr Pepper.
Introducing Executive Member hours
Costco memberships come with many benefits. Even the standard $65 Gold Membership will give you access to perks like discounted fuel, direct delivery, and extended warranties on certain items. But if you choose to splash out on the $130 per year Executive Membership, you'll get extra rewards, of course — including access to the controversial early shopping hours.
It stands to reason that not everyone was thrilled when Costco introduced this particular perk in 2025. Those with Gold memberships or business memberships were left having to wait their turn, which didn't go down all that well. Executive members, though? Well, of course, many of them loved the policy. In fact, some upgraded their membership just to get the early shopping hours (which means they can access the store from 9 a.m. instead of waiting until 10 a.m.).
Many feel that shopping has become a much calmer, more peaceful experience thanks to the early hours, and they appreciate that they get their items quickly, without having to wait in long queues or maneuver around crowds of people. "The Executive Member early shopping hours have renewed my love for Costco," wrote one Reddit user in the r/CostcoWholesale thread. "I've never been happier to be an executive member, I feel like the employees are exponentially nicer during that hour," added another in r/Costco.
Extended gas station hours
Fortunately for Gold members, they aren't completely excluded from all extended hours. In 2025, Costco also decided to extend its gas station hours, meaning that the majority of its members across the country could benefit from access to its discounted gas for a whole hour longer each and every day. Of course, customers were thrilled by the news; the longer hours ultimately mean shorter queues, but also more time to fill up on busy days. "Costco consistently delivering for the people. You love to see it," wrote one Reddit user in the r/Costco thread.
As you likely already realized, the decision wasn't totally selfless. Costco introduced the changes to increase the profits coming from its gas stations, as it had noticed that its fuel revenue was slowing down. That said, it has managed to come through for its customers amid rising gas prices in 2026. In fact, in April 2026, its fuel was actually up to $0.40 cheaper per gallon, as reported by Fast Company. This, paired with the longer hours, is likely pulling in more people to Costco's gas stations. "Costco gas is where it's at!!" wrote one person in the r/uberdrivers Reddit thread. "More bang for your buck!"
The search warehouse function on the app
In 2024, Costco rolled out a new feature on its app: Search Warehouse Inventory. The handy feature allows shoppers to check if the item they're looking for is actually in stock in their local warehouse before they make the journey. If the item is not in stock, the feature also allows the user to see if it is available in any other stores nearby. Many were really excited by the new function. After all, who wants a wasted journey? If you can avoid it, that's got to be a good thing.
That said, some customers have noticed a few kinks that need to be ironed out since the feature was introduced. Redditors say that if an item says "low stock" on the app, for example, it's best to assume that this actually means "no stock." Some say it's best to check the app and then call to double-check. Some Costco workers say the app gets updated overnight, indicating that the best time to use the function is in the morning.
Being able to buy one pack of bagels
For a long time, if you wanted to buy Kirkland Signature bagels, you had to buy two six-packs of bagels for $5.99, leaving you with 12 bagels. For some people, this was the correct amount of bagels, but for others, it was simply too many to buy in one go. This is why many shoppers were pleased when Costco started selling its bagels in eight-packs for $4.99 instead. "Finally, I don't have to buy way more than I need," wrote one Reddit user on a r/Costco thread.
Of course, some people were disappointed, but many shoppers agreed with this Reddit user. "Honestly I prefer this," said another user. "I hated buying two packs and having a few bagels go bad because I can't go through them all at once." Others didn't have strong opinions on the bagel packs, but instead wanted Costco to bring back its sesame seed bagel option. What's that famous quote from John Lydgate? Oh yes, it's "you can't please all of the people all of the time." It turns out, even medieval poets can empathize with Costco in 2026.