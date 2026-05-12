5 Costco Changes Customers Actually Loved

The world might regularly feel unpredictable and chaotic, but there are still a few things we can always rely on. The sun will always rise, the stars will always shine, and there will always be a rivalry between Pepsi and Coca-Cola. For decades, these two cola brands have been at loggerheads, consistently competing for the bigger slice of the market with new flavors, celebrity partnerships, and major brand deals. In 2025, things escalated yet again when Costco decided to switch from an exclusive partnership with Pepsi to one with Coca-Cola. Ouch.

But while Pepsi might have been left licking its wounds, many fans were thrilled about the change. It makes sense: Coca-Cola is currently winning in the cola popularity wars. A survey by YouGov ranks Coca-Cola at number 12 on its most popular beverages list, while Pepsi sits at number 13.

Many shoppers took to social media to express their excitement about the switch in the food courts, noting that they preferred the taste of Coca-Cola, especially when paired with pizza or a hot dog. "Mine had Coke last week!!" wrote one Reddit user in the thread r/CoscoWholesale. "I had my first Costco hot dog in years!!" In the thread r/Costco, another user said: "Got a 9:20am Diet Coke this morning. It was heaven." Of course, not everyone was thrilled by the swap. Many Pepsi loyalists were left disappointed, while others were more interested in the whereabouts of Dr Pepper.