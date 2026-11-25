When you think of Culver's sides, the first thing that comes to mind is the chain's famous Wisconsin Cheese Curds. While the cheese curds are loved by many, they're far from the only delicious offering on the menu. The wide range of sides at Culver's includes surprising items like steamed broccoli and coleslaw, as well as more unexpected options like pretzel bites. If you're choosing between crinkle cut fries and onion rings — the two traditional heavyweights — to accompany your ButterBurger, we'd pick the onion rings.

We ranked 11 Culver's sides from worst to best, and the crunchy onion rings came in at No. 2 (behind only the cheese curds), and two spots ahead of the crinkle cut fries. Make no mistake — the fries are great, with our tester confirming they were perfectly salted, crisp on the outside, and fluffy on the inside. They even made it to our list of best fast food fries in 2026. It's just that the onion rings are significantly better.

"Some onion rings have a breadcrumb-like coating on the outside, and I enjoy those ones perfectly fine. But the real champions of the onion ring world are the ones that have a smooth, almost beer-battered exterior, as Culver's onion rings do," our tester wrote about the rings. They said that the coating made for an irresistible ring, "one with that perfectly soft, sweet onion on the inside and delightfully rich, crispy coating on the outside."