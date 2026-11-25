Frozen tater tots are only as satisfying as their toppings, but ketchup and ranch can only go so far. To nail a crave-worthy snack, look no further than Japanese-style condiments and ingredients to pack your next basket of loaded tater tots. Just air-fry, bake, or deep-fry your frozen tots as you normally would, then load 'em up with your favorite Japanese condiments. A fail-safe trio is umami-bomb Kewpie mayo, dried seaweed, and toasted sesame seeds.

For the unacquainted, Kewpie mayo is a popular Japanese condiment known for its rich umami flavor, thick consistency, and subtle yellow hue, all of which come from its egg-yolk-only formula. In a pinch, foodies can also whip up a quick homemade dupe using our copycat Kewpie mayo recipe. Furikake seasoning flakes (like this nori komi furikake by Ajishima Foods) are customarily used for dressing rice, but they also make a flavorful topping for crispy tater tots with a slightly briny funk. Pro tip: An allover drizzle of Kewpie mayo helps the furikake flakes adhere to the surface of the tots. To finish, add a generous shake of McCormick Gourmet Collection Toasted Sesame Seeds for deep nuttiness on the palate. Craving some sweet-salty dimensionality? You could also add a drizzle of sticky teriyaki sauce. Here at Tasting Table, our go-to store-bought brand that's popular is Kikkoman Takumi Teriyaki Sauce for its velvety texture and complex balance of flavors.