Add This Southern-Style Topping To Breakfast Sandwiches For Double The Deliciousness
Bacon, sausage, or cheese are all tried-and-true toppings for an egg sandwich, but if you'd like to add a Southern twist, consider the fried green tomato. Fried green tomatoes are so iconic in the American South that the dish even has both a novel and a movie named after it. But contrary to popular belief, the origin of the dish has actually been traced back to Jewish immigrants in the Northeast and Midwest. It's iconic for a reason, as the breakfast side is a tantalizing combination of tangy flavor and crunchy coating. The dish is also versatile; it can play well with a meat-heavy sammie or work its magic in a vegetarian entree.
Green tomatoes are actually unripe tomatoes that haven't turned red yet. They're extra-firm and sturdy, which makes them excellent candidates for frying. Slices are typically dipped in an egg and buttermilk wash, coated with seasoned flour and cornmeal, then dropped in a cast-iron skillet sizzling with hot oil. These fried medallions add a unique texture to your sandwich, with the crumbly crust holding a firm, juicy center within. The tartness of the tomato helps cut through the richness of cheese, egg, or meat, while the craggy exterior adds another level of crunch.
The easiest way to incorporate the fried discs is to use them in place of regular tomatoes. In fact, you can make the classic tomato sandwich even more Southern by swapping them for fried green tomatoes. Or, if you're in the middle of tomato season, why not add both?
Fried green tomatoes add a little pizzazz to vegetarian sandwiches
You can also take inspiration from these unique breakfast sandwiches around the U.S. The Vicious Biscuit in South Carolina serves a Crab Benny with fried green tomatoes, which is its seafood take on Eggs Benedict, while Miss Shirley's Cafe in Baltimore serves up the Southern Slammer, a breakfast sandwich made with applewood-smoked bacon, avocado mash, cheddar cheese, and fried egg on pumpernickel bread. Another unique way to serve fried green tomatoes is to slide them into a BLT sandwich. It's an excellent veggie substitute for bacon, and it's even better with a splash of Tabasco sauce.
Speaking of, be sure not to forget the condiments. Fried green tomatoes are often served with remoulade, a quintessential New Orleans sauce that's mayonnaise-based and commonly served with seafood dishes in the Big Easy. It's perfect as a breakfast sandwich spread, as is hot honey, chipotle aioli, or pepper jelly. If you want to go even harder on Southern flavor, add a hefty spoonful of pimento cheese, as it can do double duty as both a cheese and a condiment. If you're in need of sides for a full plate, fresh fruit is a refreshing contrast, while an arugula salad adds a peppery brightness.
Fried green tomatoes will likely always be tied to the South, thanks to Hollywood, but their appeal is universal. They're essentially a blank canvas for any breakfast sandwich, so you can take flavor inspiration from any culture or cuisine, whether that's Cajun, Creole, Midwestern, or Mid-Atlantic.