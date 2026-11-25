Bacon, sausage, or cheese are all tried-and-true toppings for an egg sandwich, but if you'd like to add a Southern twist, consider the fried green tomato. Fried green tomatoes are so iconic in the American South that the dish even has both a novel and a movie named after it. But contrary to popular belief, the origin of the dish has actually been traced back to Jewish immigrants in the Northeast and Midwest. It's iconic for a reason, as the breakfast side is a tantalizing combination of tangy flavor and crunchy coating. The dish is also versatile; it can play well with a meat-heavy sammie or work its magic in a vegetarian entree.

Green tomatoes are actually unripe tomatoes that haven't turned red yet. They're extra-firm and sturdy, which makes them excellent candidates for frying. Slices are typically dipped in an egg and buttermilk wash, coated with seasoned flour and cornmeal, then dropped in a cast-iron skillet sizzling with hot oil. These fried medallions add a unique texture to your sandwich, with the crumbly crust holding a firm, juicy center within. The tartness of the tomato helps cut through the richness of cheese, egg, or meat, while the craggy exterior adds another level of crunch.

The easiest way to incorporate the fried discs is to use them in place of regular tomatoes. In fact, you can make the classic tomato sandwich even more Southern by swapping them for fried green tomatoes. Or, if you're in the middle of tomato season, why not add both?