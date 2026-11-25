Taco Bell's seasoned beef has an interesting past. In 2011, a class-action suit was filed against the fast food chain alleging that the beef mixture, which is a mainstay on its menu, contained only 35% beef. Taco Bell vehemently refuted the allegations, and the lawsuit was withdrawn. There were two consequences of Taco Bell's victory. First, it was established that the mix in question contained 88% beef. Second, it revealed some other interesting ingredients that go into the seasoned beef, including oats and cocoa.

Taco Bell's seasoned beef is a key ingredient in many of its dishes, from the tacos and burritos to chalupas and gorditas. The company's response to the class-action lawsuit was to run front-page advertisements in multiple newspapers, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, and USA Today. Titled 'Thank You For Suing Us,' the fast food chain used the ad to not only refute the allegations, but also to publish its recipe, which features 100% USDA premium beef, oats, and cocoa, along with Mexican spices, tomato powder, caramelized sugar, yeast, citric acid, and other ingredients.

"The only reason we add anything to our beef is to give the meat flavor and quality. Otherwise we'd end up with nothing more than the bland flavor of ground beef, and that doesn't make for great-tasting tacos," the ad said.