You might wrongly think that Burger King, McDonald's, or Wendy's are the most appreciated fast food chains among boomers. However, according to a survey conducted by YouGov, Dairy Queen stands in second place, right behind Baskin-Robbins and ahead of Wendy's. We can even say it's the first among those serving hot meals, as DQ offers hot food in most of its locations.

The early history of the very first Dairy Queen is little known, but the original restaurant opened its doors in 1940 in Joliet, Illinois. In the beginning, the shop served a soft serve ice cream which immediately turned out to be a hit. After that initial success, the founder, Sherwood Noble, quickly expanded the business, opening nine more stores that same year.

Baby boomers love this chain because some of them basically grew up going to Dairy Queen, and at the time there were far fewer options compared to now. There's an aspect of nostalgia for them, so it's not a coincidence that most of the customers are older, if not elderly.