Forget Burger King: Boomers Prefer This Fast Food Chain From The '40s Over The Ones You Might Expect
You might wrongly think that Burger King, McDonald's, or Wendy's are the most appreciated fast food chains among boomers. However, according to a survey conducted by YouGov, Dairy Queen stands in second place, right behind Baskin-Robbins and ahead of Wendy's. We can even say it's the first among those serving hot meals, as DQ offers hot food in most of its locations.
The early history of the very first Dairy Queen is little known, but the original restaurant opened its doors in 1940 in Joliet, Illinois. In the beginning, the shop served a soft serve ice cream which immediately turned out to be a hit. After that initial success, the founder, Sherwood Noble, quickly expanded the business, opening nine more stores that same year.
Baby boomers love this chain because some of them basically grew up going to Dairy Queen, and at the time there were far fewer options compared to now. There's an aspect of nostalgia for them, so it's not a coincidence that most of the customers are older, if not elderly.
DQ does everything from soft serve cones to hot meals
How much do boomers actually spend on fast food compared to younger generations? In fact, 76% of consumers in the boomer age range spend up to $100 on fast food every month. And while they seem to like Dairy Queen best, there are plenty of other fast food chains boomers were more likely to visit rather than McDonald's in 2026.
Beyond nostalgia, what keeps Dairy Queen high on customers' radar is the capacity to be relevant across generations. The menu at Dairy Queen started with the iconic soft-serve cone with a curl on top, alongside sundaes and ice cream, but has evolved over time. One of the turning points was in 1957, when the company introduced the Dairy Queen Brazier, which diversified the business as they began serving hot food items, such as hamburgers and French fries.
Another milestone was the introduction of Blizzard treats in 1985, the famous dessert served upside down and mixed with cookies or candy. Today the menu still combines classic sweets — like Blizzard treats, ice cream cakes and cupcakes — with tasty burgers, fries and snacks.