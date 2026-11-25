For first-time visitors, an unwritten rule about the Cheesecake Factory is that it's best to look up the chain's huge menu online and settle on your order ahead of time. Browsing through all those dishes on the spot can be rather time-consuming and overwhelming. But if you wind up at the table with no idea what to get, we can guarantee that you won't be disappointed by one beloved side dish: Fried Mac and Cheese Balls.

Coated in crispy breadcrumbs and blanketed in creamy marinara sauce, this Cheesecake Factory side will outshine your main course with its crunchy, cheesy, melty goodness. While it's listed as an appetizer on the menu, you could easily request this dish as a side order. The macaroni and cheese filling is just as rich as any good standalone version, with plenty of creamy, cheesy sauce, but it's the crunchy, well-seasoned crust that elevates the classic comfort food into something special. If you love a crispy breadcrumb topping on your mac and cheese, this is the dish of your dreams.

The marinara sauce topping makes the Fried Mac and Cheese Balls even better by offering a tomato-y tang to offset the fatty cheese. To say that Cheesecake Factory fans love this dish is an understatement. One diner on Facebook called the Fried Mac and Cheese Balls "the best thing on the Cheesecake Factory's menu," rating them at a "1000/10." Another fan on Reddit said, "I literally can't stop thinking about them. I wanted to kiss the chef. So freaking good."