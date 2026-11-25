One Hearty Cheesecake Factory Menu Item Is A Classic Comfort Food That Outshines The Main Courses
For first-time visitors, an unwritten rule about the Cheesecake Factory is that it's best to look up the chain's huge menu online and settle on your order ahead of time. Browsing through all those dishes on the spot can be rather time-consuming and overwhelming. But if you wind up at the table with no idea what to get, we can guarantee that you won't be disappointed by one beloved side dish: Fried Mac and Cheese Balls.
Coated in crispy breadcrumbs and blanketed in creamy marinara sauce, this Cheesecake Factory side will outshine your main course with its crunchy, cheesy, melty goodness. While it's listed as an appetizer on the menu, you could easily request this dish as a side order. The macaroni and cheese filling is just as rich as any good standalone version, with plenty of creamy, cheesy sauce, but it's the crunchy, well-seasoned crust that elevates the classic comfort food into something special. If you love a crispy breadcrumb topping on your mac and cheese, this is the dish of your dreams.
The marinara sauce topping makes the Fried Mac and Cheese Balls even better by offering a tomato-y tang to offset the fatty cheese. To say that Cheesecake Factory fans love this dish is an understatement. One diner on Facebook called the Fried Mac and Cheese Balls "the best thing on the Cheesecake Factory's menu," rating them at a "1000/10." Another fan on Reddit said, "I literally can't stop thinking about them. I wanted to kiss the chef. So freaking good."
You can enjoy the Cheesecake Factory's mac and cheese balls as an entree
While the Fried Mac and Cheese Balls may outshine your Cheesecake Factory entree, there's a way to enjoy this appetizer as part of your main meal. The restaurant offers a Macaroni and Cheese Burger that puts a whole mac and cheese ball on top of a beef patty, combined with a sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and cheddar cheese sauce. It may sound gimmicky (and perhaps too cheesy), but this burger actually claimed first place in our ranking of Cheesecake Factory burgers.
In our taste test, we found that the Macaroni and Cheese Burger struck a surprising balance of flavors and textures. The mac and cheese ball was obviously the star, providing a double whammy of melty cheese and tender noodles that complemented the juicy beef. The coating also stayed nice and crispy, even under the extra serving of cheese sauce. We couldn't have been happier with this decadent yet delicious dish.
The only complaint that diners have about the Fried Mac and Cheese Balls is that they're too salty, and indeed, a standard appetizer portion delivers 2,140 milligrams of sodium. The easiest way to enjoy this dish with less salt is to make your own fried mac and cheese bites out of leftovers. While this takes some work, it gives you full control over the taste of the dish and saves you a few bucks — at the Cheesecake Factory, Fried Mac and Cheese Balls can cost between $15.50 and $17.50.