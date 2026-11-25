Usually desserts made with cream cheese or white chocolate require long refrigeration times, a double boiler, or baking something heavy in an intimidating water bath to prevent a filling from cracking. But thankfully, not all cream cheese-based desserts require such skill or patience. If you have cream cheese and heavy cream in your refrigerator, and white chocolate in your pantry, you're only a short time away from a beautifully fluffy and simple no-bake mousse.

In a simplified version of a no-cook mousse, cream cheese is beaten with melted white chocolate until homogeneous, and then folded into a bowl of heavy cream that's already been whipped to stiff peaks. The biggest skill required here is the need to fold the ingredients together gently to keep the mousse as fluffy as possible. The cream cheese adds structure and a slight tanginess, which contrasts the sweetness of the white chocolate in a perfect balance of flavors.

Many mousse desserts require eggs and call for combining the yolks with heavy cream while the whipped egg whites are folded in towards the end to achieve mousse's signature light and airy texture. Other than eliminating the concern some people may have about consuming raw eggs, making an eggless mousse also reduces the amount of labor and streamlines the mousse-making process.