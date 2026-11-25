With White Chocolate, Cream Cheese, And Whipping Cream, You Can Make A Luxe No-Bake Dessert (No Eggs Needed)
Usually desserts made with cream cheese or white chocolate require long refrigeration times, a double boiler, or baking something heavy in an intimidating water bath to prevent a filling from cracking. But thankfully, not all cream cheese-based desserts require such skill or patience. If you have cream cheese and heavy cream in your refrigerator, and white chocolate in your pantry, you're only a short time away from a beautifully fluffy and simple no-bake mousse.
In a simplified version of a no-cook mousse, cream cheese is beaten with melted white chocolate until homogeneous, and then folded into a bowl of heavy cream that's already been whipped to stiff peaks. The biggest skill required here is the need to fold the ingredients together gently to keep the mousse as fluffy as possible. The cream cheese adds structure and a slight tanginess, which contrasts the sweetness of the white chocolate in a perfect balance of flavors.
Many mousse desserts require eggs and call for combining the yolks with heavy cream while the whipped egg whites are folded in towards the end to achieve mousse's signature light and airy texture. Other than eliminating the concern some people may have about consuming raw eggs, making an eggless mousse also reduces the amount of labor and streamlines the mousse-making process.
A dessert so simple and so satisfying
If there isn't enough sweetness from the white chocolate in the dessert for your liking, you can always add a tablespoon or so of powdered sugar to the heavy cream as you whip it. Additionally, for a bit more depth of flavor, add a splash of pure vanilla extract to the heavy cream, or, for even more vanilla flavor, use a vanilla bean paste instead of an extract, like Trader Joe's Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste.
Once the mousse has been folded together, it can be dolloped onto serving plates and enjoyed immediately. However, it does benefit from a few hours of refrigeration, especially if you're after a firmer, but still delightfully airy, texture. You can easily pipe or spoon the mousse into individual serving dishes, like ramekins.
Top the mousse with fresh raspberries or a raspberry coulis. The fruit will cut through the richness of both the white chocolate and the cream cheese and is the perfect pairing for this dessert. Coulis may sound fancy, but making the fruit sauce at home is easy, and you can use any leftovers for yogurt and granola bowls or for drizzling onto pancakes or waffles for an elevated breakfast. For a simpler topping, simply grate extra white chocolate on top of the mousse just before serving.