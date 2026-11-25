Few sandwiches are as comforting as plush egg salad. That creamy mixture of chopped boiled eggs and mayo between two slices of pillowy bread is a formula that just works. But it doesn't necessarily add up to a gratifying meal. To transform egg salad sandwiches into a heartier, more flavorful dish (without interrupting the soft mouthfeel), look no further than one bold Italian ingredient: Mortadella.

Mortadella is a traditional Italian cured meat made from emulsified pork. The resulting sausage is smooth and silky, a backdrop against which the all-over dispersion of cubed pork fat stands out, giving mortadella its dotted look. On the palate, mortadella arrives dominantly porky with a subtle sweetness from mild warming spices, typically black pepper, myrtle berries, coriander, nutmeg, and sometimes pistachio chunks. It's just the salty, spiced upgrade to enhance the umami richness of the egg salad. Plus, mortadella customarily gets sliced into thin, salumi-style deli rounds, making it an easy, one-step addition to sammies.

To do it, simply pile a few slices of mortadella onto your next egg salad sandwich for a toothier chew and an overall more substantial dish. Alternatively, chop up that mortadella and fold it directly into your batch of egg salad for a burst in each bite. For specific directions and measurements, feel free to take a cue from our homemade creamy egg salad recipe, which comes together in just 10 minutes. Our recipe uses Dijon mustard and apple cider vinegar, which would lend a robust, acidic brightness alongside the rich meat.