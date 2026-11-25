Egg Salad Sandwiches Triple In Flavor With A Few Slices Of This Italian Deli Meat
Few sandwiches are as comforting as plush egg salad. That creamy mixture of chopped boiled eggs and mayo between two slices of pillowy bread is a formula that just works. But it doesn't necessarily add up to a gratifying meal. To transform egg salad sandwiches into a heartier, more flavorful dish (without interrupting the soft mouthfeel), look no further than one bold Italian ingredient: Mortadella.
Mortadella is a traditional Italian cured meat made from emulsified pork. The resulting sausage is smooth and silky, a backdrop against which the all-over dispersion of cubed pork fat stands out, giving mortadella its dotted look. On the palate, mortadella arrives dominantly porky with a subtle sweetness from mild warming spices, typically black pepper, myrtle berries, coriander, nutmeg, and sometimes pistachio chunks. It's just the salty, spiced upgrade to enhance the umami richness of the egg salad. Plus, mortadella customarily gets sliced into thin, salumi-style deli rounds, making it an easy, one-step addition to sammies.
To do it, simply pile a few slices of mortadella onto your next egg salad sandwich for a toothier chew and an overall more substantial dish. Alternatively, chop up that mortadella and fold it directly into your batch of egg salad for a burst in each bite. For specific directions and measurements, feel free to take a cue from our homemade creamy egg salad recipe, which comes together in just 10 minutes. Our recipe uses Dijon mustard and apple cider vinegar, which would lend a robust, acidic brightness alongside the rich meat.
Mortadella egg salad sandwiches belong in your lunch rotation
The toppings don't have to stop there. To enhance a mortadella egg salad sandwich even more, try piling on peppery arugula and a slice of yellow beefsteak tomato for a fresh element. Or, take some inspiration from other Italian-inspired elements, such as thinly sliced red onion and pickled peperoncini or peppadew peppers for briny, piquant flair. You could add a slice of provolone, a few jarred roasted red peppers, or shredded crisp, bitter radicchio; the pop of purple color would look stunning alongside the pale yellow egg salad and pink mortadella. To avoid overpowering the silky mortadella and creamy egg salad, opt for a pillowy brioche bun or airy, subtly sweet potato bread.
In a Reddit thread dedicated to the egg salad mortadella sandwich, foodies rave, "The mortadella is a perfect combo!" and "10000000% would eat." Even the pros are digging this pairing. The sandwich Alton Brown once described as the best in New York City was a mortadella and egg sandwich. Fellow foodie, the late great Anthony Bourdain, similarly swore by the glory of the mortadella sandwich. Indeed, mortadella breakfast sandwiches with eggs are also a popular breakfast order at NYC bodegas. But swapping the eggy element for a pile of creamy egg salad takes this sammy to rich new heights.
Mortadella can be purchased from the deli counter at many grocery stores, or pre-sliced and vacuum-sealed in the charcuterie section. It can also be found at specialty Italian groceries.