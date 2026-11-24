Ditch Oscar Mayer: This Grocery Store-Brand Bologna Is Much Higher-Quality
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Bologna has long been labeled a mystery meat with questionable ingredients. And despite the nostalgia and budget-friendly allure of a bologna sandwich, you might lean towards skipping this controversial deli meat altogether. However, there are bologna brands with high-quality ingredients. So, you can ditch Oscar Mayer and opt instead for Whole Foods Market's 365 Brand uncured beef bologna.
Where Oscar Mayer's bologna deli meat contains a blend of mechanically separated chicken and pork, Whole Foods Market's 365 Brand uncured beef bologna is 100% beef that's raised on an all-vegetarian diet and with no hormones or antibiotics. Oscar Mayer's bologna has corn syrup and an extract of spices, not to mention various sodium compounds and chemical preservatives. But Whole Foods' bologna features only whole and natural ingredients like sea salt, vinegar powder, sugar, mustard, pepper, garlic powder, and cherry powder. Lastly, Oscar Mayer uses synthetic nitrites and other chemical preservatives, while Whole Foods uses celery powder as a natural curing agent.
High-quality, whole ingredients also translate to better taste, as Whole Foods Market's 365 Brand uncured beef bologna came in first place in a ranking of bologna brands. We loved the umami-richness of the beef that gets a smoky and aromatic upgrade from all the added spices. Plus, the addition of vinegar powder balances the savory smokiness with some acidity, making it much more complex than Oscar Mayer.
How to enjoy Whole Foods Market's high-quality beef bologna
Whole, all-natural ingredients and a unique and delicious flavor profile make Whole Foods Market's 365 Brand uncured beef bologna worthy of your next deli meat purchase. And we found plenty of glowing customer reviews on Amazon that rave about its taste, texture, and quality. Customers describe its flavor as "tasty and salty and meaty" and praise the beef bologna for being a "healthier alternative to traditional bologna." An Amazon customer proclaimed, "[T]his is the best bologna I have ever eaten. The flavor is wonderful, I like the thin slices, and it seems much less greasy than other brands."
And, as a high-quality bologna, you can expand its uses beyond simple sandwiches. A beefy, complex bologna would be a great pizza topping. You can slice it into strips to incorporate into an Asian-style stir-fry with other shredded veggies to serve over a bed of white rice. Use it for a meaty upgrade to this Italian veggie pasta salad with rotini pasta, olives, pepperoncini, cherry tomatoes, and artichoke hearts. Of course, it is a deli meat that's practically meant for sandwiches. But you can give a high-quality bologna sandwich a luxurious upgrade with fancy ingredients like caramelized onions, fine cheeses, fresh fruit, and sauerkraut. A bouncy, airy ciabatta would be an excellent bread swap for plain old white bread, and you can complement a smoky, meaty bologna with condiments like spicy or Dijon mustard, lemony and garlicky aioli, or chipotle mayonnaise.