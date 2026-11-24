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Bologna has long been labeled a mystery meat with questionable ingredients. And despite the nostalgia and budget-friendly allure of a bologna sandwich, you might lean towards skipping this controversial deli meat altogether. However, there are bologna brands with high-quality ingredients. So, you can ditch Oscar Mayer and opt instead for Whole Foods Market's 365 Brand uncured beef bologna.

Where Oscar Mayer's bologna deli meat contains a blend of mechanically separated chicken and pork, Whole Foods Market's 365 Brand uncured beef bologna is 100% beef that's raised on an all-vegetarian diet and with no hormones or antibiotics. Oscar Mayer's bologna has corn syrup and an extract of spices, not to mention various sodium compounds and chemical preservatives. But Whole Foods' bologna features only whole and natural ingredients like sea salt, vinegar powder, sugar, mustard, pepper, garlic powder, and cherry powder. Lastly, Oscar Mayer uses synthetic nitrites and other chemical preservatives, while Whole Foods uses celery powder as a natural curing agent.

High-quality, whole ingredients also translate to better taste, as Whole Foods Market's 365 Brand uncured beef bologna came in first place in a ranking of bologna brands. We loved the umami-richness of the beef that gets a smoky and aromatic upgrade from all the added spices. Plus, the addition of vinegar powder balances the savory smokiness with some acidity, making it much more complex than Oscar Mayer.