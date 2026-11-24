The Dolly Parton Cake Mix That Outshines Pillsbury's Strawberry Funfetti
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Dolly Parton cake mixes come in playful pink boxes to honor the late country star's bright and charming personality. And the Dolly Parton line of cake mixes has all the classic flavors, including strawberry cake mix. We taste tested five strawberry cake mixes according to taste and texture and found that Dolly Parton's Strawberry Cake Mix easily outshines Pillsbury's Strawberry Funfetti.
Funfetti cake is a colorful experience for the senses, providing a pop of vivid hues and a fun sprinkle crunch to contrast a supple cake crumb. However, in the case of Pillsbury's Strawberry Funfetti, the reddish brown color of the cake turns the funfetti sprinkles dull and makes it difficult to see them. What is perceptible is the unpleasant texture of the sprinkles. In our taste test, we found that they were sparse and grainy, which made them taste like dried flour pockets instead of sprinkles.
There are no sprinkles in Dolly Parton's Strawberry Cake mix, but that doesn't make it any less fun to eat. The batter itself is a much more vibrant pink color and creates a symmetrical dome shape which we certainly appreciate for visual presentation. The strawberry flavor is also robust and tastes fruity as opposed to artificial. And while the ultra thick batter can dry out a little too much when baked, it's a problem that can be solved much more easily than trying to pick out all the crunchy funfetti bits.
Customer reviews of Dolly Parton's Strawberry Cake Mix
We found many positive reviews for Dolly Parton's Strawberry Cake Mix from Walmart customers. One review noted its taste and presentation, stating "everything about it looked amazing... [and it] had the right amount of sweetness" that enhanced the strawberry flavor without overwhelming it. Most rave reviews centered around a "true strawberry flavor" that "tasted homemade." Many also say it was apparent by the aroma that wafted out of the box even before baking. That said, negative comments complained that there were "a lot of extra ingredients needed and this makes it more expensive."
Dolly Parton Strawberry cake mix may edge out Pillsbury's Strawberry Funfetti cake, but the two contenders came in second to last and last place, respectively, in our taste test. Pillsbury makes a conventional strawberry cake mix that actually came in first place, while Duncan Hines, the umbrella company for the Dolly Parton cake mixes, offers a strawberry cake mix that came in second. So, if you're looking for the best strawberry cake mix, there's an ironic role reversal that puts Pillsbury on top.
No matter which brand you choose, we'd recommend topping a sweet and fruity strawberry cake with cream cheese frosting, but vanilla and even store-bought chocolate frosting will also taste great. You can even introduce moisture to Dolly Parton's Strawberry cake with a can of condensed milk, evaporated milk, and milk a la tres leches or canned fruit pie for a dump-cake twist.