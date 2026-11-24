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Dolly Parton cake mixes come in playful pink boxes to honor the late country star's bright and charming personality. And the Dolly Parton line of cake mixes has all the classic flavors, including strawberry cake mix. We taste tested five strawberry cake mixes according to taste and texture and found that Dolly Parton's Strawberry Cake Mix easily outshines Pillsbury's Strawberry Funfetti.

Funfetti cake is a colorful experience for the senses, providing a pop of vivid hues and a fun sprinkle crunch to contrast a supple cake crumb. However, in the case of Pillsbury's Strawberry Funfetti, the reddish brown color of the cake turns the funfetti sprinkles dull and makes it difficult to see them. What is perceptible is the unpleasant texture of the sprinkles. In our taste test, we found that they were sparse and grainy, which made them taste like dried flour pockets instead of sprinkles.

There are no sprinkles in Dolly Parton's Strawberry Cake mix, but that doesn't make it any less fun to eat. The batter itself is a much more vibrant pink color and creates a symmetrical dome shape which we certainly appreciate for visual presentation. The strawberry flavor is also robust and tastes fruity as opposed to artificial. And while the ultra thick batter can dry out a little too much when baked, it's a problem that can be solved much more easily than trying to pick out all the crunchy funfetti bits.