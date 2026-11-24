Oatmeal is a hearty, complete breakfast that you can take in all kinds of delicious directions with the help of mix-ins from your pantry — but the sweet addition you should try in your next bowl of oatmeal is dates. There are many different types of dates, but you're most likely to find them dried and packaged in the produce section or bulk section of your local grocery store. Dates are naturally sweet, with a caramelized richness that tastes like brown sugar, making them excellent substitutes.

Dates aren't just the ultimate sweetener, but they have a chewy, almost grainy texture that softens into a melt-in-your-mouth consistency when heated in oatmeal. You can reserve some dried dates to add as a garnish and contrasting element to the soft oatmeal. Not to mention, dates are also a nutritional powerhouse — containing fiber, potassium, magnesium, vitamin B6, protein, and disease-fighting antioxidants.

Deseed two to three dates and cut them into small chunks, adding them to the boiling liquid along with 2 cups of oats. Simmer the mixture covered until the oats have absorbed the liquid, and let the oatmeal stand covered to finish cooking. The dates will become soft and creamy along with the oatmeal. Alternatively, you can rehydrate dates in simmering water and mash them into a paste before adding more water or milk and oats to simmer together into a t pudding-like consistency.