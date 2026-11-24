One of the best things about dessert is that you can spend hours baking a delicious and elaborate dish, or you can take only a few minutes to assemble something simple that's just as tasty without ever turning on the oven. This no-bake chocolate chip cookie dough cheesecake gives you a cool and creamy dessert with the crunch of cookies, the richness of cheesecake, and even the chewiness of cookie dough (if you want it). The whole no-bake dessert takes less than 15 minutes to prepare.

The simplest version of this dish only requires three ingredients and is very similar to one of our favorite easy-to-make dessert dips. Fold a handful of crumbled store-bought chocolate chip cookies into a tub of Philadelphia no-bake cheesecake filling mixed with a tub of Cool Whip. Line a baking dish with whole chocolate chip cookies, then spoon the cheesecake mixture over them. Finish with another layer of whole cookies, then refrigerate overnight.

For some added chewy texture and a little more decadence, you can add edible cookie dough. After adding your first layer of cheesecake mixture, add pieces of of cookie dough, then cover it with the remaining cheesecake mixture and top with more cookies. You can serve it right away, but chilling it overnight will help the filling firm up and soften the cookies, making the dish a little more cohesive. You could also add more cookie crumbles or a drizzle of chocolate syrup.