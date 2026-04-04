15 Creative Cheesecake Crusts That Aren't Graham Cracker

I've always had a serious soft spot for cheesecake. The creamy filling, the chewy-crisp graham crust — it all works together really well. After years of working as a pastry chef and experimenting with different crusts and fillings, I've learned that even small swaps can totally transform a dessert. Sometimes, you want a cheesecake that surprises people and catches them off guard.

So why stick with the norm? There are plenty of creative cheesecake crusts that aren't graham crackers — and many of them are likely sitting in your pantry. Many crust options can give your cheesecake the personality it deserves.

I put my pastry chef brain to work and rounded up 15 alternatives to classic graham cracker crust that can add extra flavor, texture, and pizazz to your cheesecake. Consider using them the next time you bake your favorite cheesecake recipe. There's a whole range of crust possibilities out there that are equally as delicious as graham crackers, if not better.