15 Creative Cheesecake Crusts That Aren't Graham Cracker
I've always had a serious soft spot for cheesecake. The creamy filling, the chewy-crisp graham crust — it all works together really well. After years of working as a pastry chef and experimenting with different crusts and fillings, I've learned that even small swaps can totally transform a dessert. Sometimes, you want a cheesecake that surprises people and catches them off guard.
So why stick with the norm? There are plenty of creative cheesecake crusts that aren't graham crackers — and many of them are likely sitting in your pantry. Many crust options can give your cheesecake the personality it deserves.
I put my pastry chef brain to work and rounded up 15 alternatives to classic graham cracker crust that can add extra flavor, texture, and pizazz to your cheesecake. Consider using them the next time you bake your favorite cheesecake recipe. There's a whole range of crust possibilities out there that are equally as delicious as graham crackers, if not better.
1. Biscoff cookies
It took me an embarrassingly long time before I realized that I didn't have to board a plane to get my hands on Biscoff cookies (I know, I know). But once I did, a whole world of dessert possibilities opened up — and one of the best was turning them into crust.
Biscoff cookies are an easy swap for graham crackers, and they bring so much more flavor. These crunchy, speculoos-type cookies made with cinnamon and brown sugar syrup boast a comforting, cozy, and distinctive caramelized flavor. They're particularly delicious during the cooler months when those warm flavors really hit the spot. That's why fall-weather cheesecake fillings — like pumpkin, apple, or chai — taste great with a Biscoff cookie crust.
The best part? You can use them for the crust exactly as you would graham crackers. Simply substitute them equally cup-for-cup in your graham cracker crust recipe. One standard 8.8-ounce package of Biscoff cookies has about 32 cookies, which is enough to fill a 9-inch pan.
2. Chocolate cookies
Using chocolate cookies for your cheesecake crust is a great way to add a touch more richness without overdoing it. My go-to? Oreos. Their signature deep, slightly bittersweet flavor — thanks to the cocoa processed with alkali pairs wonderfully with plain cheesecake for a classic cookies-and-cream taste. Or go bold, and fill your crust with something like peanut butter or coffee cheesecake, and you'll be rewarded with one incredibly indulgent dessert.
For the best texture, stick to regular Oreos instead of Double Stuf. You'll get more cookies per package, and for a crust, it's the cookie that counts — not the extra crème filling found in the Double Stuf versions.
Not a fan of Oreos? Chocolate Teddy Grahams make a delicious chocolate crust, too. They work just as well for cheesecake as they do for a chocolate cream pie. Whether you use Oreos or Teddy Grahams, you can swap them one-for-one cup-wise for graham crackers in your crust recipe.
3. Pretzels
One of my favorite cheesecake crusts to make starts with pretzels. That crunchy, salty-sweet combination is hard to beat — and best of all, like with the chocolate cookie and Biscoff crusts, it's simple to put together. Just pulse the pretzels into fine crumbs, mix with melted butter and a touch of sugar, and you've got a wow-worthy crust that pairs well with all kinds of cheesecake flavors. Two of my favorites are a salted caramel-topped cheesecake and a strawberry cheesecake, which has that nostalgic strawberry pretzel salad taste.
A couple of tips when making a pretzel crust: Be sure to grind the pretzels finely before mixing them with the melted butter and sugar, so you don't get any unpleasant, large chunks in the crust that don't stick together well. It's also best to use tiny rods or pretzel twists instead of giant rods, which can be harder to break down evenly.
4. Shortbread
Shortbread is a slightly more refined, elegant alternative to a classic graham cracker crust. While you can certainly pulse store-bought shortbread cookies into crumbs, I prefer a different approach. Instead, gently press a batch of your best-tasting homemade shortbread cookie dough directly into your cheesecake pan and bake it before pouring in the filling. Once baked, it creates a buttery, lightly sweet, delicious base with a slightly chewy, intriguing texture. And, it feels a little more special than a standard crumb crust.
Because shortbread has a delicate, subtle flavor, it's best paired with cheesecake fillings that aren't too boldly flavored. I'd recommend a light, no-bake lemon chiffon cheesecake, a pecan pie-inspired cheesecake, or even a white chocolate-raspberry version. The goal is to let that rich, buttery crust shine, so stick with fillings that are mild yet super tasty. This is an easy way to turn a classic cheesecake into something memorable.
5. Gingersnaps
When you want to add some seriously warm, spicy notes to your cheesecake, use a crust made with gingersnaps. These crisp, snappy cookies are packed with ginger and molasses, and may include classic baking spices of nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove. These spices give the crust a deeper, more flavorful profile than a typical graham crust. While typically associated with the holiday season, gingersnaps are great for use whenever you want to give your cheesecake a boost of spicy flavor.
Gingersnaps can be used just as you would with graham crackers. If you choose to sweeten the crust, you may want to use brown sugar (instead of white) because its caramel-like molasses notes are so complementary with the cookie's spices. I always seem to end up with a box of gingersnaps from a holiday gift basket, and I love to put them to good use in a crust. My favorite pairing is pumpkin cheesecake, but other autumnal flavors such as apple or chai work great, too. Its cozy, spicy, molasses flavor adds warmth and depth, a welcome taste during the holidays or cooler months.
6. Brownies
Looking for a way to impress the chocolate lovers in your life? Bake up a cheesecake with a rich, fudgy brownie base. A brownie-bottom cheesecake is pure decadence — especially when paired with a chocolate filling — and feels even more decadent than a standard chocolate cookie crust. The brownie layer adds a chewy texture that balances the silky texture of the cream cheese filling.
To make it work, you'll want to bake the brownie layer first. As far as thickness, I usually aim for about ¾ inch, but it will depend on your tastes and how much filling you decide to use. Once the brownie base is baked, pour the cheesecake filling on top and continue baking as usual.
If an all-chocolate cheesecake seems like too much of a good thing, there are some delicious ways to lighten things up. Try a cherry cheesecake topped with whipped cream swirls for a Black Forest-inspired twist, or go with mint cheesecake for a classic flavor pairing. Even a simple vanilla bean works just as well. And if baking both a brownie and a cheesecake sounds like too much hassle, use one of the absolute best store-bought brownie mixes to save yourself some time.
7. Blondies
Blondies are the non-chocolate version of brownies. They're just as indulgent as brownies but with a different flavor profile. Recipes may vary, but blondies typically rely on butter, vanilla extract, and a mix of granulated sugar and brown sugar for a butterscotch-like flavor. That rich, mellow sweetness makes them a versatile base for cheesecake. And rather than the usual crumb crust, a blondie bottom layer adds a soft, chewy texture that works nicely with the smooth, creamy filling.
Just like with brownies, you'll want to bake your blondie base before adding the filling and baking to completion. This helps ensure the blondie base sets properly while still staying chewy and tender. Because blondies have such a warm, buttery flavor, I feel they're best paired with cozy, comforting cheesecake flavors. Think apple cheesecake, salted caramel cheesecake, or anything with cinnamon. A maple cheesecake or brown butter cheesecake would also be quite delicious.
8. Coconut macaroons
Coconut macaroons are chewy, baked mounds of sweetened coconut and egg whites. They have delightful tropical flavor and plenty of great texture, thanks to a crusty exterior and a soft, moist interior. Macaroons are totally delicious on their own, but they're equally yummy as a base for cheesecake. And because they're naturally gluten-free, they're a popular crust alternative for special diets.
There are two ways to create a crust with coconut macaroons. If you have baked macaroons, you can break them up in a food processor and press them directly into the bottom of your pan. Since they're already baked, there's no need to bake them again before adding the cheesecake batter. Alternatively, you could make a coconut macaroon base from scratch, spread the mixture in your pan, and bake until cooked through.
A coconut macaroon crust pairs deliciously with tropical cheesecake flavors, such as pineapple, mango, passion fruit, or even key lime. And since coconut macaroons are often dipped in chocolate, a milk chocolate cheesecake would be an appropriate and decadent match.
9. Chocolate chip cookies
Chocolate chip cookies and cheesecake? Yes, please. Truly, I can't think of two better desserts in one. When you want a decadent dessert full of familiar, mouthwatering flavors, this is the ultimate pairing. The combination of soft baked cookie and creamy filling is super satisfying and nostalgic at the same time.
To make a chocolate chip cookie crust, simply press the cookie dough into the bottom of your pan and bake until just slightly golden. Then, pour the cheesecake batter on top and finish baking. For even more chocolate chip goodness, fold a handful of mini chocolate chips into the filling.
Here's a tip: The next time you bake a batch of chocolate chip cookies, save some dough in the freezer for your next cheesecake. It will save you time later, and the dough defrosts beautifully overnight in the refrigerator. Using store-bought chocolate chip cookie dough is totally acceptable, too.
10. Almonds
Nut lovers, this one is for you. Almonds make a rich, flavorful cheesecake crust that's a step above the usual graham cracker base. For the best texture, start by finely grinding almonds — sliced almonds work best as they create the extra-fine crumb needed for a cohesive crust. Mix the ground almonds with a little sugar and a sprinkle of salt, then stir in some melted butter and a bit of flour to bind everything together. You'll want to pre-bake the almond crust before baking to ensure the nuts properly develop the aromatic, toasty flavor that makes them so tasty.
An almond crust feels elegant, and its subtle nuttiness and tender crunch balance the creamy filling. I especially like pairing this nutty crust with fruit-forward cheesecake fillings — cherry, apricot, or peach all work well here. Their bright, juicy flavors balance the buttery almond base without being overpowering.
11. Phyllo dough
If you want to give your cheesecake a showstopping twist, phyllo dough is the way to go. Those paper-thin sheets of unleavened pastry create a light, flaky crust and an unexpected and shatteringly crisp top.
To use it, layer several sheets of phyllo dough in your pan, brushing each layer with melted butter, pressing them into the bottom, and draping over the sides. Fill with batter, lay a single phyllo sheet on top if desired, then fold and crinkle the overhanging pastry back over the top, brush with butter, and bake. The end results are golden, crackly, and gorgeous.
Commonly used in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes and treats, phyllo dough pairs well with flavors like pistachio, honey, or orange blossom. One important note: You'll want to use a springform pan. It makes removing the cheesecake much easier and helps to protect the delicate, crispy phyllo crust from breaking.
12. Ritz crackers
Ritz crackers are buttery, salty-sweet, and surprisingly delicious as a cheesecake crust. Like graham crackers, they need to be pulsed into fine crumbs before using. Once pressed into the pan, they create a rich, buttery crust with just the right sweet-and-salty balance that pairs well with many kinds of cheesecakes. If you've ever had peanut butter spread on a Ritz cracker, you know what a winning combo that is — which makes peanut butter cheesecake a no-brainer. Other enjoyable combinations with a Ritz cracker crust are blueberry or strawberry, as well as richer options like chocolate or toffee.
There's no need to pre-bake your Ritz crust if you're making a baked cheesecake, as it will bake along with the filling. And if you're using a no-bake cheesecake filling, you can either give the crust a quick bake for extra stability or pop it in the freezer for 10 minutes to firm up while you prepare the filling.
13. Nilla Wafers
I always seem to have a box of Nilla Wafers sitting in the cabinet — usually leftover from a batch of banana pudding. But this underrated vintage cookie deserves a lot more uses than just banana pudding. When I'm out of graham crackers, Nilla Wafers are one of my favorite cheesecake crust swaps. The sweet, vanilla flavor of these old-school wafers makes a crust that pairs well with many types of fillings.
Naturally, they're a perfect match for banana cheesecake, especially if you love the taste of banana pudding. But they also pair well with other fruit-forward cheesecakes, from strawberry and blueberry to lemon or cherry.
Use Nilla wafers to make a crust just as you would use graham crackers. For the best texture, pre-bake the crust before adding the filling so it holds together cleanly when you slice the cheesecake. You'll need about 60 Nilla wafers to make a crust for a 9-inch cheesecake.
14. Cornflakes
If you're after a truly crunchy crust for your cheesecake, consider using cornflakes. These crisp cereal flakes make an easy one-for-one substitute for graham cracker crumbs. Because cornflakes aren't as sweet as graham crackers, you may want to add some sugar for sweetness. Honey and corn syrup are other options that add sweetness while also helping to bind the crust together nicely. And if you use gluten-free cornflakes, you'll have a gluten-free crust option for those who need it.
One of the best things about using cornflakes is that they're already baked to crunchy perfection straight from the box, so there's no need to pre-bake the crust. Simply press it into your pan and chill it in the freezer for 10 minutes to set up. After that, fill the crust, bake the filling if needed, and enjoy. Your cheesecake will have a crunchy, unexpected base with plenty of texture and a fun twist — proof that cornflakes are good for much more than just breakfast.
15. Animal crackers
It may have been a while since you've last eaten — or even thought about — animal crackers. Or maybe you've recently rediscovered this childhood favorite thanks to little ones in your life. Or hey, maybe you never stopped snacking on them at all. Whatever the case may be, animal crackers make a nostalgic-tasting cheesecake crust that's way more fun than graham crackers.
Their flavor is subtly sweet with notes of vanilla and a hint of lemon. Because the taste is so mild, you'll want to pair an animal cracker crust with fillings that aren't too strong in taste. Citrus cheesecakes are a natural pairing, and if you want to keep the kid-friendly vibe going, Funfetti is a playful choice.
I use them as an equal swap in my go-to graham cracker crust recipe. Since they're not quite as sweet as graham crackers, I always add a little sugar to boost their flavor.