For Ultra-Creamy Scrambled Eggs, Add A Spoonful Of This Italian Ingredient (It's Magic Every Time)
Pretty much everyone agrees on what bad scrambled eggs are like — rubbery, flavorless, and generally uninspiring. However, what makes a truly great plate of scrambled eggs inspires more division. Some prefer them delicate and fluffy as a cloud, whilst others seek a more indulgent and ultra-creamy version. If your tastes run to the latter, look no further. The next time you're making scrambled eggs, you can be guaranteed magic results with a spoonful of one Italian ingredient — namely, mascarpone cheese.
When you think of eggs and cheese in combination, the first thing that comes to mind might be something like a Denver omelet, rather than a comparatively lighter scramble. Keep an open mind — mascarpone is versatile enough that it can elevate everything from pasta bakes to desserts, and it will prove just as fruitful in scrambled eggs.
For those unfamiliar, it is important to note that mascarpone and cream cheese aren't the same. One key difference between the two is that, while cream cheese is roughly 33% milk fat and 55% moisture, mascarpone is full-fat cream. Adding a spoonful of mascarpone to your scrambled eggs — whether by beating it into the raw eggs before they hit the pan, or towards the end of the cooking process — will therefore ensure soft eggs and a silky, luscious creaminess. Fortunately, while it may be a product of Italy, mascarpone can easily be found at the grocery store at quite affordable prices.
Mascarpone-boosted scrambled eggs are perfectly suited for more additions
If you've spent any time consulting the many recipes out there that promise mouth-watering scrambled eggs, you'll know many of them call for some game-changing secret ingredient — for example, the late Dolly Parton believed a little ice-cold water guaranteed perfect scrambled eggs every time. Mascarpone, however, has won fierce partisans to its side, with some arguing that its inclusion works better than other common additions like sour cream or crème fraîche.
One wonderful thing about scrambled eggs is that they can be enjoyed on their own, or used as a blank canvas for innumerable delicious elaborations. Mascarpone has a faintly sweet flavor, but works just as well in savory dishes, which means your range of options for upgrading your eggs even more is vast. You could give your scrambled eggs a Hawaiian twist with Spam, pineapple, or both for a balance of sweet and savory. Some Mexican chorizo is another rewarding option for scrambled eggs with a flavor boost and some extra protein.
Once your eyes have been opened to the possibilities of mascarpone cheese, you may find it difficult to stop at just scrambled eggs. A dollop of mascarpone is perfect for enhancing jarred pasta sauce, or if you're whipping up a dessert rather than breakfast, using mascarpone as the key ingredient is the key to a richer cheesecake. That's assuming you're not having cheesecake for breakfast — of course, we at Tasting Table would never judge.