Make Scrambled Eggs A Level Above Restaurants By Giving Them A Hawaiian-Style Twist
There are few more satisfying ways to begin the day than with a plate of perfectly soft and fluffy scrambled eggs. However, even this perennial breakfast favorite can grow a little wearying with repetition. If you're looking for a fresh spin on scrambled eggs that elevates them beyond restaurant-level, try giving them a Hawaiian style twist with two optional additions — pineapple and Spam.
Ever since World War II, you'll find Spam everywhere in Hawaii, and there's no shortage of imaginative dishes throughout the Aloha State that take advantage of the ubiquity of this canned pantry staple of processed pork with ham. Pineapple is arguably even more representative of Hawaii, and if the thought of this juicy fruit combined with eggs gives you pause, this is a classic case of "you don't know until you try it." When cooking your next batch of scrambled eggs, employ either or both of these ingredients to elevate your meal into something special.
Spam and pineapple work so well here because they provide a balance of textural contrasts and complementary flavors. Being pre-cooked, Spam won't dramatically extend the time this dish takes to prepare, but frying the meat will deliver a delectably crispy texture that offsets the pillowy eggs. The Spam will bring some meaty bulk and saltiness, while the pineapple will add a pleasant sweetness to this otherwise savory breakfast. Although egg prices have fallen significantly since last year, Spam and whole pineapple are economical and delicious ways of making them go further.
Spam and pineapple aren't the only extra ingredients that can elevate your scrambled eggs
If using pineapple, it is best to add it diced to your beaten raw eggs before cooking. The Spam can be fried separately and then mixed into the scrambled eggs as they cook. That said, slices of fried Spam could also be served on the side, as is common in Hawaii.
Spam or pineapple are more than sufficient to boost your scrambled eggs to a level equal to or greater than what you might expect in a restaurant. For proof, consider the fact that television host, celebrity chef, and restauranteur Gordon Ramsay is among those won over by the appeal of Spam and eggs. His take on the dish is also proof that other ingredients can elevate this meal even more. In addition to Spam, consider adding chopped chili peppers, shallots, and garlic.
Other recipes advocate further softening the eggs' texture with coconut milk or bolstering the pineapple with tomato and cheese — a good choice for those who are fans of pineapple of pizza, which Gordon Ramsay wholeheartedly rejects. In Hawaii, a classic accompaniment for Spam and scrambled eggs is a generous portion of steamed rice. If these possibilities have fired up your imagination, take a look at these 12 ways to add protein and flavor scrambled eggs for even more inspiration.