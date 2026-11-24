When done right, the ultra-savory meat in your steak sandwich will do all the talking flavor-wise. Even so, the meat can often be made better with a little something extra to boost its taste and texture. But you don't need to spring for some niche sauce for the best results. As it happens, a blend of A.1. steak sauce and mayonnaise is all you need to complete a steak sandwich.

Even if you've expanded your palate to rich red wine and mushroom sauces or an aromatic chimichurri, A.1. is a sauce that many steak lovers return to time and time again. The complex blend of tomatoes, raisin paste, orange puree, garlic, and onions makes A.1. arguably the best bottled steak sauce out there. For a sandwich, the tangy sauce may be a bit much, so that's where the mayo comes in. The rich, creamy flavor of mayonnaise cuts through the sharpness of the A.1., while still allowing those unique elements to shine through.

The ratio you use to mix A.1. and mayo depends wholly on your personal taste. That said, a ¼ cup of A.1. sauce for every cup of mayo is best if you'd like a bolder touch and wish to keep the seasoning simple. For just a bit more of that tangy, sweet flavor, however, consider altering your measurements by combining a teaspoon or two of A.1. in a half cup of mayo instead.