Give Your Steak Sandwich The Saucy Upgrade It Deserves With This 2-Condiment Combo
When done right, the ultra-savory meat in your steak sandwich will do all the talking flavor-wise. Even so, the meat can often be made better with a little something extra to boost its taste and texture. But you don't need to spring for some niche sauce for the best results. As it happens, a blend of A.1. steak sauce and mayonnaise is all you need to complete a steak sandwich.
Even if you've expanded your palate to rich red wine and mushroom sauces or an aromatic chimichurri, A.1. is a sauce that many steak lovers return to time and time again. The complex blend of tomatoes, raisin paste, orange puree, garlic, and onions makes A.1. arguably the best bottled steak sauce out there. For a sandwich, the tangy sauce may be a bit much, so that's where the mayo comes in. The rich, creamy flavor of mayonnaise cuts through the sharpness of the A.1., while still allowing those unique elements to shine through.
The ratio you use to mix A.1. and mayo depends wholly on your personal taste. That said, a ¼ cup of A.1. sauce for every cup of mayo is best if you'd like a bolder touch and wish to keep the seasoning simple. For just a bit more of that tangy, sweet flavor, however, consider altering your measurements by combining a teaspoon or two of A.1. in a half cup of mayo instead.
Mayo and A.1. sauce will enhance your steak sandwich
With its flavorful yet congenial taste, the mix of A.1. steak sauce with mayo works for nearly every iteration of steak sandwich you may cook up. From classic Philly cheesesteaks to a traditional ribeye steak sandwich, the duo is the secret sauce for a better bite. Of course, you can enhance things even further by customizing your sauce with complementary ingredients.
A.1. sauce and mayo aren't typically included in cheesesteaks, but they are a tasty addition when bolstered by other add-ins. Balance that savory beef with a hint of sweetness by mixing in minced garlic and a touch of sugar, or roasted garlic for nuttiness. For the ribeye, the peppery arugula and sweet caramelized onions already included in our ribeye steak sandwich recipe make horseradish a great addition. The spicy ingredient already has a presence here in the form of aioli, but stirring a teaspoon into the A.1.-mayo mix balances the rich steak sauce with a pungent bite.
When making a steak sandwich more reminiscent of shawarma, trade horseradish for harissa. The peppery paste is smoky and warm thanks to dried chilis and spices like cumin and coriander. Its richness mirrors that of A.1., but the added lemon juice uplifts each bite with a nice zing. Wrap the saucy steak in toasted pita bread, and complete the sandwich with chopped tomatoes, red onions, and pickles. Beyond this, mayo and A.1. may just open the door to even more steak sandwich upgrades.