While most cuts of steak are bursting with flavor on their own, even the finest steak sauces offer an array of upgrades that include sauces like this Béarnaise sauce and blue cheese sauce. Bottled steak sauces are the convenient store-bought upgrade to a homemade steak. In a recent taste test of 11 steak sauces, our pick for the number one spot might not come as a surprise. A.1. steak sauce was ranked the best bottled steak sauce, validating its mainstream appeal and 200-year history.

The criteria Tasting Table specified for our ranking was widespread accessibility; A.1. and its competitors were easily available at grocery stores or for online purchases at a price most can afford. While many famous condiment producers, national grocery chain brands, and famous steakhouses were represented in the list of contenders, A.1. reigned supreme. The original A.1. sauce with its balance of sweet raisin paste, tangy vinegar, and aromatic orange puree and spices could not be beat. We found other competitor brands either too sweet, too weak, or too similar to barbecue sauce.

The taste tester admitted that A.1. steak sauce has always been their go-to condiment requested to accompany a steak dinner at their local restaurant. Consequently, all contenders were sampled before A.1. so as not to prejudice their taste.

