It's not surprising that Dave's Hot Chicken cultivated a friendly atmosphere, since the chain originated as a project among three childhood friends. They may have come a long way since pooling $900 to set up a portable fryer and some folding chairs in a parking lot, but their subsequent success would not have happened without word-of-mouth from early customers' friends.

In appraisals of Dave's Hot Chicken on social media, atmosphere and customer service are repeatedly cited as winning qualities amongst its customers. "This was the best chicken sandwich I had ever experienced and the atmosphere was amazing," wrote one Redditor of their visit to Dave's Hot Chicken. "I've always had positive interactions with the staff there. Overwhelmingly so. To be honest they have some of the best customer service of any fast food," another patron commented. One Facebook review summed up the appeal: "Good food will bring people in, but the way you treat your customers is what keeps them coming back. And Dave's Hot Chicken has definitely figured that out!"

If endorsements like these have you eager to visit the chain to see what all the fuss is about, remember that hospitality is a two-way street. Those who are employed in customer service roles work incredibly hard, and there's no excuse for not treating them with respect. To make sure you don't accidentally slip up, you can read a former restaurant server's biggest pet peeves with customers. After all, it would be unfortunate if the one thing to ruin the atmosphere was your own poor behavior.