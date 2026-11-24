Ditch Pot Roast And Give Turkey A Tasty Mississippi Mud Makeover
Whether you want to take advantage of cooler weather with a warm meal or you just have an anytime hankering for comfort food, post roast is a slow-cooked delight for the senses. A Mississippi mud pot roast -– known more simply as a Mississippi roast recipe –- typically calls for a chuck roast, plenty of tangy pepperoncini peppers, butter, a packet each of gravy and ranch dressing, and the patience to let everything come together in the crock pot. For a leaner take on tradition, try making this recipe using turkey breasts instead.
Much like a white wine braised pot roast chicken recipe places poultry at the center of the action, this spin on a classic Mississippi mud pot roast swaps store-bought turkey breast instead of beef. Albeit inauthentic to the standard Southern recipe, this unique twist offers a more accessible dish for those who don't consume red meat. To prepare your own version of this recipe, start with a boneless turkey breast roast and rub it with a compound butter made with ranch seasoning, aus jus, and as much pepperoncini juice and peppers as you like.
Let your turkey breast cook in the crock pot until it's done and then slice and serve with your preferred accouterments. Make your meal an entirely Mississippi mud-inspired feast with a perfect side dish of Mississippi mud potatoes made with turkey bacon to complement your poultry-based pot roast. There's plenty of room to get creative with your accompaniments.
Tips for a Mississippi mud-inspired turkey pot roast
One of the best things about this poultry pot roast dish is the convenience. Setting it and forgetting it in the slow cooker allows you more time to make your favorite side dishes, desserts, and more. It's also a good idea to keep the netting on your turkey as it cooks to hold the roast together for slicing. For those that prefer shredding to slicing, you can easily use a couple of forks to shred up the turkey meat once it's done cooking and serve it with your choice of pasta, potatoes, rice, and more.
In addition to Mississippi mud potatoes, consider how other vegetable sides could play with the flavors of this zingy turkey pot roast. Let the spice of the pepperoncini peppers inform your choice of a refreshing chopped salad or a dairy-based soup that would temper some of the heat. A side of cheesy bread or sweet rolls would make an ideal vessel for dunking into your prepared gravy.
If you find yourself with leftovers or you're making this meal ahead of time, it can be stored in the fridge for no more than four days, provided you've sealed it well along with the gravy in an airtight container. Similarly, the turkey and gravy can be frozen together for about three months. Be sure to properly thaw your turkey pot roast overnight in the fridge if working from frozen prior to reheating it and add some gravy to the slices to keep them moist.