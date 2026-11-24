Whether you want to take advantage of cooler weather with a warm meal or you just have an anytime hankering for comfort food, post roast is a slow-cooked delight for the senses. A Mississippi mud pot roast -– known more simply as a Mississippi roast recipe –- typically calls for a chuck roast, plenty of tangy pepperoncini peppers, butter, a packet each of gravy and ranch dressing, and the patience to let everything come together in the crock pot. For a leaner take on tradition, try making this recipe using turkey breasts instead.

Much like a white wine braised pot roast chicken recipe places poultry at the center of the action, this spin on a classic Mississippi mud pot roast swaps store-bought turkey breast instead of beef. Albeit inauthentic to the standard Southern recipe, this unique twist offers a more accessible dish for those who don't consume red meat. To prepare your own version of this recipe, start with a boneless turkey breast roast and rub it with a compound butter made with ranch seasoning, aus jus, and as much pepperoncini juice and peppers as you like.

Let your turkey breast cook in the crock pot until it's done and then slice and serve with your preferred accouterments. Make your meal an entirely Mississippi mud-inspired feast with a perfect side dish of Mississippi mud potatoes made with turkey bacon to complement your poultry-based pot roast. There's plenty of room to get creative with your accompaniments.